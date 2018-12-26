Starbucks brings back Black and White Mocha for just one week
Updated 18 hours ago
Espresso with dark and white chocolate sauce, whipped cream and sprinkles is back at Starbucks for just a few days.
The global coffee chain created a buzz Wednesday by announcing their decadent creation returns the menu starting today.
The holiday magic continues.✨ #BlackAndWhiteMocha is back with dark and white chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/QjtEuK14A6— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 26, 2018
Your barista will start with dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce. Hot espresso is poured in to melt the sauces into a swirl. Steamed milk completes the beverage and whipped cream covers the top.
Starbucks describes the final chocolate bits as "sequins" that resemble a black tie.
The Black And White Mocha will vanish again in the new year.
Toast to the new year with the return of Starbucks #BlackandWhiteMocha collection https://t.co/EF8fKpqfWk pic.twitter.com/4LHCj4JLMV— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) December 26, 2018
Starbucks new Black and White mocha. I was looking forward to complaining and saying 'this is just another mocha with whip cream,' but I can't. It also has sprinkles. #christmas #Coffee #WednesdayMotivation #Starbucks #BlackandWhiteMocha pic.twitter.com/nPl3Rb1nZl— Goth Santa (@goth_santa) December 26, 2018