Food & Drink

Steak with balsamic vinegar glaze perfect for New Year's dinner

Linda Gassenheimer | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Skirt steak with a sweet balsamic vinegar glaze is a perfect dinner for a weeknight or end-of-year celebration.
Steak with balsamic vinegar cooked to a sweet glaze is a perfect dinner for a weeknight or end-of-year celebration. Linguine with fresh basil and tomatoes makes a colorful side dish.

Skirt steak is one of my favorite cuts. It’s flavorful and cooks quickly. Balsamic vinegar tenderizes and flavors meat without adding extra calories.

Balsamic vinegar is made in Modena, Italy. To be sure you are buying good quality vinegar, check the labels.

Lesser quality vinegars have brown sugar added to mimic the sweetness of the better ones. Grapes should be listed as the only ingredient.

Helpful Hints:

— Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used.

— Be sure to cook the vinegar to a glaze.

— To save preparation time, buy chopped fresh onion and diced fresh tomatoes in the produce section of the market.

— Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Cook according to package instructions.

— A simple way to combine the linguine with the tomatoes and basil is to use a forked pasta spoon or tongs.

Countdown:

— Place water for linguine on to boil.

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make steak.

— Make linguine.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.

To buy: olive oil spray, 3/4 pound skirt steak, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 medium tomato (or one container diced), 1 small bunch fresh basil, and 1 small package fresh linguine (1/4 pound needed).

Staples: olive oil, onion (or use container chopped onion), salt and black peppercorns.

——

BALSAMIC GLAZED STEAK

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound skirt steak

Olive oil spray

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Remove visible fat from meat. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and saute 3 minutes per side if thin or 4 minutes per side if thicker. Remove to cutting board. Add the onion and balsamic vinegar to the skillet. Cook to a glaze, about 3 to 4 minutes. While balsamic vinegar reduces, slice the steak on a diagonal against the grain. Divide the steak between two plates and spoon the glaze on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 335 calories (46 percent from fat), 17.2 g fat (5.6 g saturated, 8.0 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 36.3 g protein, 8.7 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 125 mg sodium.

BASIL LINGUINE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 pound fresh linguine

1 cup diced tomato

1 cup fresh basil, torn into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large saucepan full of water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook 2 minutes if using fresh. Drain and place in a bowl. Add the tomato, basil and olive oil. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste and toss again.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 290 calories (24 percent from fat), 7.9 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 8.5 g protein, 46.3 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her on Facebook (FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.

