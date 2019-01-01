Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Indian-inspired vegetarian chickpea soup is perfect hearty fare

Meghan Rodgers | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 8:51 p.m.
Chickpea Soup
Meghan Rodgers
Chickpea Soup

Updated 45 minutes ago

Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein.

These little legumes have become more popular in recent years thanks to an increased interest in Middle Eastern and Indian foods, but the nutty, grainy texture makes them easy to add to almost any type of cooking. A 1-ounce serving provides about 3 grams of protein, plus they are full of fiber, so making them a part of your meal can keep you full longer.

Try them in this creamy (but cream-free) Indian-inspired soup. If you like a little heat, have a bit of your favorite hot sauce ready to drizzle on top. Otherwise, this soup is mostly mild, but still very flavorful.

CHICKPEA SOUP

Serves 5-6

Ingredients

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), drained

13.5-ounce can light coconut milk

14.4 ounce can whole tomatoes

1/4 cup apple juice

Handful cilantro leaves (about 1/4 cup)

2 tablespoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock

1 tablespoon salt

freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

Combine the chickpeas, coconut milk, tomatoes, apple juice, cilantro, garam masala and ginger in a blender and puree until smooth.

Pour mixture into a deep pan. Add chicken stock and stir. Bring to a simmer. Add salt and pepper. Add more to if you like.

Ladle soup into soup bowls. Add a dollop of yogurt to the center of each and sprinkle with green onion slivers. Serve warm.

Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,

http://www.everybodycraves.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me