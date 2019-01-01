Indian-inspired vegetarian chickpea soup is perfect hearty fare
Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein.
These little legumes have become more popular in recent years thanks to an increased interest in Middle Eastern and Indian foods, but the nutty, grainy texture makes them easy to add to almost any type of cooking. A 1-ounce serving provides about 3 grams of protein, plus they are full of fiber, so making them a part of your meal can keep you full longer.
Try them in this creamy (but cream-free) Indian-inspired soup. If you like a little heat, have a bit of your favorite hot sauce ready to drizzle on top. Otherwise, this soup is mostly mild, but still very flavorful.
CHICKPEA SOUP
Serves 5-6
Ingredients
2 15-ounce cans chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), drained
13.5-ounce can light coconut milk
14.4 ounce can whole tomatoes
1/4 cup apple juice
Handful cilantro leaves (about 1/4 cup)
2 tablespoons garam masala
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 1/2 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock
1 tablespoon salt
freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
3 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions
Combine the chickpeas, coconut milk, tomatoes, apple juice, cilantro, garam masala and ginger in a blender and puree until smooth.
Pour mixture into a deep pan. Add chicken stock and stir. Bring to a simmer. Add salt and pepper. Add more to if you like.
Ladle soup into soup bowls. Add a dollop of yogurt to the center of each and sprinkle with green onion slivers. Serve warm.
Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,
http://www.everybodycraves.com
