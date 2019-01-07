Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Travel Channel's 'The Zimmern List' digs into Pittsburgh cuisine

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 4:15 p.m.
Chef Andrew Zimmern brought his Travel Channel show, 'The Zimmern List,' to Pittsburgh recently.
The Travel Channel's Andrew Zimmern's recent visit to Pittsburgh for his show "The Zimmern List" shows Zimmern sampling some of the region's restaurants, including Morcilla, Emil's Lounge, Apteka, the Smallman Galley and Hidden Harbor.

As part of his visit to Pittsburgh where, the show notes, new restaurants are building on old culinary traditions, Zimmern tries a vegan twist on pierogies, checks out the newest wave of local chef talent at the Smallman Galley and indulges in classic dishes from Spain.

At Morcilla, Zimmern declares the farm trout "awesome."

According to the Travel Channel's website, Zimmern is a New York City native who, after beginning his formal culinary training at age 14, began apprenticeships with some of the world's most renowned chefs.

Vegan restaurant Apteka in Bloomfield also plays host to Zimmern, where he digs into boiled, sour cherry pierogies and potato pancakes, as well as a whole, fire-roasted sunflower head.

For the episode, which aired locally over the weekend, Zimmern returns to Emil's Lounge in Rankin, enjoying its popular stuffed cabbage — and apparently his prime reason for visiting.

As the co-creator, host and contributing producer of "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," he travels the globe, tasting the most unique, traditional fare he can find. From restaurants to jungle markets, it's all about discovering the authentic, immersive experience, the website adds.

Also making Zimmern's "list" is the Smallman Galley , where he tucks in to samples of Iron Born Pizza and Banhmilicious.

Below is a Noodle Salad from Banhmilicious.

Finally, Zimmern pops in to Squirrel Hill's Hidden Harbor . All of the drinks below look tempting, although Zimmern reportedly sticks to a non-alcoholic Riptide while dining.

