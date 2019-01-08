Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Ligonier's traveling soup sampling returns in March

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 12:12 p.m.
(from right) Sharon Detar of Ligonier shares a joyful laugh with Paul Adams of Stahlstown as he samples ‘butternut coconut curry soup’ made by Connections Cafe’, during the 2013 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Soup’s On. This year’s event is scheduled for March 23.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune Review
Updated 19 hours ago

Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its 10th annual “Soup’s On” event, set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23.

The popular winter activity lets participants walk around the borough and visit its merchants, as local restaurants serve samples of their soups.

Visitors are encouraged to check out the town’s shops and restaurants as they sip their samples.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale Feb. 1. Tickets tend to sell out quickly, and will not be available the day of the event.

To purchase, call 724-238-4200 or stop at the office at 120 E. Main St.

Details: ligonier.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

