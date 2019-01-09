Pittsburgh Restaurant Week — how it works

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Intrigued by Pittsburgh Restaurant Week ?

If the event, scheduled for Jan. 14-20, already has you salivating, just call or click. It’s really that simple.

“Several of the restaurants do offer reservations through Open Table , which is on our website,” says Brian McCollum, now directing his 15th culinary event. “Those that don’t, we definitely recommend making a phone call and mentioning Pittsburgh Restaurant Week when making reservations,” he adds.

Some participating restaurants will offer Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Early Access, serving their special promotions Jan. 11-13 to give patrons even more chances to visit various venues.

Interested gastronomes can go to the website and click on the blue circle indicator, he notes, to review the current list.

Early Access restaurants include:

• Bonfire Food and Drink

• LeMont Pittsburgh

• Coast & Main Seafood & Chophouse

• Luma

• Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar

• Mallorca, Grand Concourse Restaurant

• Nine on Nine

• Green Forest Churrascaria & Steakhouse

• Superior Motors

• Hepinger’s Legacy Tavern

• The Capital Grille

• Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

• The Lot at Edgewater

• La Palapa Traditional Mexican Kitchen

• The Melting Pot

Take a spin on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Roulette Wheel to discover or re-discover a great local dining deal to enjoy during Restaurant Week.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.