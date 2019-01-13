Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Mulligatawny Soup? Never tried it? You must

Linda Gassenheimer | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Mulligatawny soup tastes great the second day. If you have time, make double.
Mulligatawny soup has Anglo-Indian origins. It’s attributed to servants for the British Raj in India. Curry powder and ginger give the soup a pungent flavor while freshly diced crunchy apple provides a contrast in texture.

Authentic curry powder is a blend of freshly ground spices and herbs such as cardamom, chilies, cinnamon, cloves, coriander and cumin. Commercial curry powder comes in two forms: standard and Madras, which is hotter.

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

Ingredients

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup fresh sliced onion

1 2 cup sliced carrot

1 2 cup fresh diced celery

1 2 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1 2 cups organic fat-free, low-salt organic vegetable broth*

1 cup water

1 2 cup light coconut milk**

1 2 cup dried lentils

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup cored and cubed apple

1 4 cup slivered almonds toasted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 lemon wedges

Directions

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot and celery. Saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the curry powder, flour and ginger and saute about 30 seconds. Stir in vegetable broth, water and coconut milk. Bring to a boil and add lentils. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover with a lid. Cook 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. To serve, ladle soup into 2 bowls and sprinkle with chopped apple, almonds and cilantro. Place lemon wedges on side. Serves 2

Per serving: 450 calories, 163 calories from fat, 18.1 g total fat, 3.1 g saturated fat, 8.9 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 480 mg sodium, 59 g carbohydrate, 20.9 g dietary fiber, 14.3 g sugars, 19 g protein

Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 2 fruit, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 3 1 2 fat

* Look for organic vegetable broth containing per cup: 12 calories, 3 g carbohydrate, 550 mg salt per cup.

** Look for lite coconut milk containing per 1/4 cup: 34 calories, 3.3 g fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 2.3 g carbohydrate, 15 mg sodium.

From “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by The American Diabetes Association.

Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association.

