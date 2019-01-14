Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Superior Motors kicks off Dinner Series with guest chef Simone Tong

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Superior Motors will kick off its 2019 Dinner Series on Feb. 5, the first night of the Lunar New Year celebration, with guest chef Simone Tong of New York’s Little Tong Noodle Shop visiting the Braddock location.

“We’re excited to introduce and showcase (Tong’s) amazing Yunnan-inspired cuisine to Braddock and Pittsburgh,” says Chris Clark, Superior Motors manager and Tong’s associate at the former wd~50.

Since opening Little Tong’s first location in March 2017, Chef Tong’s takes on Yunnan cuisine have earned reviews and profiles in publications including “The New York Times” and the “Wall Street Journal.”

Yunnan is a southern province of China with a unique cuisine heavily influenced by its neighbors of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Little Tong Noodle Shop’s signature dishes feature its mixian noodles, a non-glutinous rice noodle from the province. Noodle bowls are topped with Yunnan-inspired accoutrements, as in the “Grandma Chicken” mixian bowl served with chicken confit, black sesame garlic oil, Chinese broccoli, pickled daikon and fermented chili in a chicken broth.

Guests can expect similar dishes when Tong teams up with Superior Motors chef and owner Kevin Sousa for the Chinese New Year dinner.

Tickets are $85, with an optional $30 beverage pairing enhancement.

Details: exploretock.com/superiormotors

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me