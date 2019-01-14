Superior Motors kicks off Dinner Series with guest chef Simone Tong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Superior Motors will kick off its 2019 Dinner Series on Feb. 5, the first night of the Lunar New Year celebration, with guest chef Simone Tong of New York’s Little Tong Noodle Shop visiting the Braddock location.

“We’re excited to introduce and showcase (Tong’s) amazing Yunnan-inspired cuisine to Braddock and Pittsburgh,” says Chris Clark, Superior Motors manager and Tong’s associate at the former wd~50.

Since opening Little Tong’s first location in March 2017, Chef Tong’s takes on Yunnan cuisine have earned reviews and profiles in publications including “The New York Times” and the “Wall Street Journal.”

Yunnan is a southern province of China with a unique cuisine heavily influenced by its neighbors of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Little Tong Noodle Shop’s signature dishes feature its mixian noodles, a non-glutinous rice noodle from the province. Noodle bowls are topped with Yunnan-inspired accoutrements, as in the “Grandma Chicken” mixian bowl served with chicken confit, black sesame garlic oil, Chinese broccoli, pickled daikon and fermented chili in a chicken broth.

Guests can expect similar dishes when Tong teams up with Superior Motors chef and owner Kevin Sousa for the Chinese New Year dinner.

Tickets are $85, with an optional $30 beverage pairing enhancement.

Details: exploretock.com/superiormotors

