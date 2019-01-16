Gooey goodness: Eateries put unique twists on grilled cheese

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ancient Romans did it. Ate cheese on toasted bread, that is.

For centuries, the grilled cheese sandwich has satisfied appetites.

During the 1920s, America embraced the classic grilled cheese, thanks to a readily available supply of inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese.

The Armed Forces cooked thousands of grilled cheeses for troops during World War II. These days, Pittsburgh has food trucks, like Oh My Grill, dedicated to serving the gooey, comforting staple in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Forget your momma’s standard grilled cheese recipe — these area restaurants are putting their own culinary twist on grilled cheese sandwiches to ramp up the flavor factor.

Cycle Diner

139 E. Sixth Ave., Tarentum

“Frozen” is considered a bad word at Cycle Diner.

Operator Tommy Scanga doesn’t have a freezer in the historic 1940s O’Mahoney railroad-style diner that was relocated to Tarentum.

Everything is cooked fresh to order, with homemade ground sausage done on site — after all, Scanga, an Italian from Vandergrift, hails from a family of butchers.

Dining in a historic train car makes for a fun meal, and customers are all aboard for the six specialty grilled cheese sandwiches.

“Our top-seller is the Lumber Jack Gone Wild grilled cheese,” Scanga says. “And yes, people do finish it.”

The Lumber Jack features 1 ⁄ 3 of a pound of Angus burger and sausage, lettuce, tomato and cheese, all between two full-sized grilled cheese sandwiches.

There is a $2 sharing charge on the $10.95 lumber jack.

Other grilled cheese variations include a Brie and Apple grilled cheese ($5.99) and Southern grilled cheese ($6.99), featuring homemade pimento cheese, slab bacon, fried green tomatoes and hot pepper jelly.

Scanga only buys sourdough bread from Cellone’s Italian Bread Co. in Pittsburgh for his cheesy creations.

“It’s a very thick and hearty bread, and you want something a little heavier for a grilled cheese — it brings it all together nicely,” Scanga says.

Details: cyclediner.com

CoCo Coffeehouse

163 Market St., Leechburg

Made-from-scratch lunches are the draw at this local cafe in downtown Leechburg.

Owner Nikki Saxion bakes the desserts daily and recently began adding unique grilled cheese combinations to her lunch menu.

“A grilled cheese with soup is just the perfect winter delicious duo,” Saxion says. “The customers always want to try new flavor combinations, and a grilled cheese allows for that.”

Her latest Mexican-influenced grilled cheese, the Chicken Fajita ($8.25), features seared fresh corn, jalapenos, pulled chicken and Mexican cheeses served in flatbread grilled cheesy-style, with a side of sour cream.

Another popular grilled cheese goes Italian, with a Caprese sandwich ($7.50) featuring bruschetta, fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, served with homemade honey balsamic dressing.

Saxion serves a daily homemade soup, the perfect pairing with a grilled cheese — and the soup usually sells out, so get there early.

She said the secret to a perfect grilled cheese is simple: “Lots of love and cheese.”

Details: CoCo Coffeehouse on Facebook

Lupi & Leo

201 West Drive, Hempfield

A daily tricked-out grilled cheese sandwich awaits customers here — but only during lunch hours Tuesday through Saturday.

Posts to the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram accounts promote the daily grilled cheese special ($9.99) served with house-made tomato soup.

Their most recent posting showed off a grilled cheese with roasted chicken, roasted red peppers and onions with provolone, cheddar and chipotle ranch dressing.

Other grilled cheese specials have included the Mac ‘n’ Cheese grilled cheese; a vegetarian mushroom, cheddar and garlic aioli; and a BBQ chicken, pickles and colby jack grilled cheese.

“We get our inspiration from everywhere,” says chef Jeff Campbell, who cooks with sous chef Kevin Bobich. “We like to mix a lot of flavors together and do things different.”

A grilled cheese from Lupi & Leo boasts a signature look.

“We cook them with a panini press, instead of a traditional flat-top griddle, ” Bobich says. “It gives the grilled cheese a unique crunch and distinct markings on the bread.”

Details: lupiandleogreensburg.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.