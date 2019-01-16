Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Oakland Restaurant Week returns with 16 sites for six days of lunch

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 2:33 p.m.
Stack’d Oakland is one of 16 restaurants participating in Oakland Restaurant Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 2.
Oakland Restaurant Week returns, with 16 eateries offering $6 lunches for six days, Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, according to sponsors Oakland Business Improvement District and Sustainable Pittsburgh.

Diners also can enter to win free lunch for one month, along with other prizes from participating Oakland retail businesses.

Also, people can enjoy a Meatless Monday through the Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurants Program .

Details and menu options: OnlyinOakland.org

Participating restaurants are:

  • CHiKN - 3712 Forbes Ave.
  • Fuel & Fuddle - 212 Oakland Ave.
  • Golden Palace Buffet - 3607 Forbes Ave.
  • Hanami - 3608 Fifth Ave.
  • Hello Bistro - 3605 Forbes Ave.
  • Original Milano Pizza - 3606 Fifth Ave.
  • Pamela’s Diner - 3703 Forbes Ave.
  • Pie Express - 148 Oakland Ave.
  • Prince of India - 3614 Fifth Ave.
  • Sciulli’s Pizza - 3404 Fifth Ave.
  • Sorrento’s Pizza - 233 Atwood St.
  • Stack’d Oakland - 3716 Forbes Ave.
  • Sushi Fuku - 120 Oakland Ave.
  • The Garden Grille and Bar - 3454 Forbes Ave.
  • Thirsty Scholar - 3610 Fifth Ave.
  • Top Shabu-Shabu & Lounge - 114 Atwood St.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

