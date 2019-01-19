Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Celebrate film buffs' favorite snack on National Popcorn Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day.
popcorn.org
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day.

Updated 6 hours ago

A snack that’s been around for hundreds of years clearly has staying power, and should have its own day, right?

Welcome to National Popcorn Day, celebrated annually on Jan. 19, says the Popcorn Board .

What was once — and still is — transformed into garlands to decorate a Christmas tree, or formed into sweetened ball shapes as a long-lasting treat, remains a favorite American snack.

Popcorn, formerly cooked in hot oil, then in self-contained, stove-top pans, air poppers and microwaveable bags, remains a college dorm, baseball, beach vacation and festival (kettle corn, anyone?) staple.

With the premier of “talking pictures” and movie theaters popping up in most towns across the country, Depression Era families who couldn’t afford much more could take in a film and spring for a 5- or 10-cent bag of salty, freshly popped corn.

According to popcorn.org , Americans consume 14 billion quarts of popcorn annually — or 43 quarts per person.

Traditional butter and salt remains a popular topping, but popcorn aficionados also scarf down cheese, caramel and pink sugar popcorn.

Disciplined popcorn fans who can enjoy plain popcorn can justify the indulgence — only 30 calories a cup for air-popped or 35 for oil-popped, the Popcorn Board says.

And if you’re entertaining, maybe skip the chips and dip and offer guests a popcorn bar. Yes, that’s a trend now, even showing up at weddings and Super Bowl parties, where guests can customize a bowl or bag with candy, peanuts, pretzels, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

Find some tips here .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me