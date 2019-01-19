Celebrate film buffs' favorite snack on National Popcorn Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A snack that’s been around for hundreds of years clearly has staying power, and should have its own day, right?

Welcome to National Popcorn Day, celebrated annually on Jan. 19, says the Popcorn Board .

What was once — and still is — transformed into garlands to decorate a Christmas tree, or formed into sweetened ball shapes as a long-lasting treat, remains a favorite American snack.

Popcorn, formerly cooked in hot oil, then in self-contained, stove-top pans, air poppers and microwaveable bags, remains a college dorm, baseball, beach vacation and festival (kettle corn, anyone?) staple.

With the premier of “talking pictures” and movie theaters popping up in most towns across the country, Depression Era families who couldn’t afford much more could take in a film and spring for a 5- or 10-cent bag of salty, freshly popped corn.

According to popcorn.org , Americans consume 14 billion quarts of popcorn annually — or 43 quarts per person.

Traditional butter and salt remains a popular topping, but popcorn aficionados also scarf down cheese, caramel and pink sugar popcorn.

Disciplined popcorn fans who can enjoy plain popcorn can justify the indulgence — only 30 calories a cup for air-popped or 35 for oil-popped, the Popcorn Board says.

And if you’re entertaining, maybe skip the chips and dip and offer guests a popcorn bar. Yes, that’s a trend now, even showing up at weddings and Super Bowl parties, where guests can customize a bowl or bag with candy, peanuts, pretzels, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

