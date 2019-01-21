Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

It's smoking: Ribs, chicken, pulled pork and brisket on menu at Oakmont's Burk's BBQ

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

When Kevin Burkardt was 2 years old, he pushed a chair up to the stove in his grandmother’s house in an attempt to make bacon and eggs for breakfast.

When he was in seventh grade, his mother, Meg Burkart, came home from work one day and saw her son and his friends eating eight steaks that he grilled.

“I have always loved to cook,” says Burkardt of Blawnox, who owns the newly-opened Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont. “Barbecue is my favorite. Having my own place is a dream. I have been involved in cooking my entire life”

These days, Burkardt is preparing other meat products.

Patrons can watch him work as he lifts the lid to the smoker behind the barbecue restaurant to check on the ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken.

Smoking the meats requires 16-18 hours, some less time and others longer.

On the side

Complementing the meat choices are various house-made sides such as cowboy baked beans – a combination of kidney, pinto and black beans with caramelized onions. You can add crispy bacon crumbles to top them off. The creamy macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad and collard greens, which are vegan, as well as a baked potato and jalapeno cheddar corn muffins are available.

Welcome to the neighborhood

Burkardt, 34, and head chef Cullen Osterhout of Verona met when the two worked at nearby Oakmont Bakery. Bakery owner Marc Serrao is proud of their evolution.

“He’s all about pleasing his customers with great tasting food,” says Serrao, whose business supplies the buns to Burk’s. “He’s organized and operates his kitchen with skill and precision. I believe he will be successful, and a great addition to the Oakmont dining experience.”

How it came to be

Burkardt’s love of cooking was evident so it’s no surprise he is in the food business. He started cooking barbecue when he worked at Blue North Restaurant in Allison Park. Burkardt, who has a finance degree from Pitt, has also worked at Girasole in Shadyside and Hoffstots Café Monaco in Oakmont.

His barbecue sauce is vinaigrette based with basil, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcester, red hot, molasses and a little bit of ketchup. There is also a spicy version.

Burkardt also decided to start with a limited menu but plans to add, and possibly change, items, listening to diners’ feedback.

“I love this business, and I really wanted to do this,” said Burkardt. “It’s been quite an undertaking, but also rewarding. We have some really loyal customers and others are finding us for the first time.”

Satisfied customers

Ginny and Donny Spindler of Monongahela were visiting a friend in Oakmont during the opening of Burk’s in December.

“They were handing out free samples and welcoming everyone, and I tried them all,” Ginny Spindler says.

She says Burk’s is up there with the best barbecue she’s ever eaten.

Rick Kerstetter of DuBois agreed. He discovered Burk’s while in Oakmont for business. He stopped at the Oakmont Bakery because he wanted to buy some cookies after tasting the desserts at a memorial service. And then he “smelled Burk’s.”

“It was winter, and I had the windows rolled up, but it smelled so good,” Kerstetter says. “I love barbecue, and brisket is my favorite. Burk’s is the best brisket I have had in my life.”

A talented team

Burkardt says he couldn’t do any of this without the support of his family and friends. His sister Natalie Burkardt is helping with social media and friend and Pittsburgh-based artist Lizzee Solomon helped design the logo and created the inside décor of the business.

Another friend helped finance the business because he won money on the lottery.

When Osterhout heard about this venture he was the first to team with Burkardt.

“Kevin and I have been friends a long time so when he mentioned this to me I was all for being a part of it,” says Osterhout, who previously was kitchen manager at Freedom Diner. “This is my career, and here I will have the opportunity to create new dishes and we can experiment with sauces. Working with these meats is a cook’s dream.”

Burkardt wanted to call it Burk’s after his grandfather Robert’s nickname.

“My grandparents were definitely an inspiration,” Burkardt says. “My grandma would also let me cook and grandpa would eat what I cooked whether it was good or not. They always encouraged me.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Burk’s BBQ is located at the former Phatoros Catering building, 319 Maryland Ave., Oakmont

Details: 412-517-8345 or burksbbq.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Owner of Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont Kevin Burkardt (right) poses with head chef Cullen Osterhout in front of the smoker at the restaurant.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Owner of Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont Kevin Burkardt (right) poses with head chef Cullen Osterhout in front of the smoker at the restaurant.
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits.
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket and pulled chicken (pictured) sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket and pulled chicken (pictured) sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits.
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans topped with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans topped with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Burk’s BBQ in Oakmont features brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as ribs and sides such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cowboy baked beans top with crispy bacon bits. All the meats are smoked for hours.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me