Food & Drink

Add creamy avocado to that next egg salad sammy

Meghan Rodgers | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 8:51 p.m.
Healthy Avocado Egg Salad
This avocado and egg salad is one of my favorite homemade lunches because it’s healthy, tastes great and uses Greek yogurt instead of mayo.

Tuna salads and egg salads are often passed off as healthy, but they’re so loaded with fatty mayo that you might as well have opted for a cheeseburger. This salad has only healthy fats from fresh avocado.

This salad is everything you want from a lunch — it’s easy to make ahead, it’s packed with protein and it’s full of flavor, thanks to the zingy Dijon mustard and smokey turkey bacon. Substitute the bread and arugula for a large lettuce leaf to cut carbs, if that’s your thing. Either way, it’s the guilt-free lunch you need for healthy resolutions in the New Year.

5 hard-boiled eggs, diced

1 small avocado, mashed

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt (or mayonnaise if you prefer)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 green onion, chopped

1 4 cup celery, diced

1 2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 4 teaspoon pepper

Pinch of salt

2 slices extra crispy turkey bacon

Directions

1. In a large bowl, add avocado, Greek yogurt and lemon juice and mash until smooth.

2. Add green onion, celery, paprika, salt and pepper and mix.

3. Add hard-boiled eggs and gently stir until combined. (Careful not to over-stir or your yolks will get combined into the avocado mix.)

4. Spoon onto fresh bread (we like marble rye) with arugula and top with turkey bacon crumbles.

Note: Egg salad can remain in the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in airtight container, and lightly press a sheet of plastic wrap against the surface to prevent avocado from turning brown.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.

