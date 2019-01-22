Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

North Hills restaurant Willow transitioning to events center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 2:33 p.m.
Facebook | WillowPGH
Restaurant service ends at Pittsburgh’s Willow, as it becomes full-time events center.

Updated 16 hours ago

Willow, an events center and restaurant at 634 Camp Horne Road in Pittsburgh’s North Hills, is transitioning to a full-time events center.

Daily restaurant service concluded on Jan. 19.

This focus allows Willow to host new and different events on its recently renovated first floor, representatives say.

Flexible catering options will continue.

The location will remain open on select dates for special occasions. Those dates will be announced on Willow’s website and on social media.

Valentine’s Day menus will be posted and reservations will be available online this week.

“This transition is really about providing the best possible experience for our guests,” says Rick Stern, owner of the S+P Restaurant Group/Willow.

The renovation will allow space to host larger weddings and other events, he adds.

Willow has numerous room rental options and is able to host up to 300 in either a private room or the entire

restaurant, including its patio spaces.

Willow gift cards are redeemable at other S+P Restaurant Group locations like BRGR and Spoon.

Details: 412-847-1007 or willowpgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

