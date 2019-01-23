Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Cheesy nachos turn after-school snack into a fiesta

America’s Test Kitchen | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 1:33 p.m.
This image provided by America’s Test Kitchen in January 2019 shows the cover for the “Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs.” It includes a recipe for Nachos.
This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in January 2019 shows Nachos in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the âComplete Cookbook for Young Chefs.â (Joe Keller/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
These nachos are a cinch to make and can turn after-school snack time for a few kids into something of a fiesta. Or double the recipe and use a 13-by-9-inch baking dish, and you’ll have enough nachos to really get the party started!

If you like your nachos spicy, layer in some drained pickled jalapeno chiles along with the scallions.

Monterey Jack cheese melts well and is the classic choice for nachos, but cheddar works too. Follow this recipe with your kids.

NACHOS

Servings: 4-6

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans

4 ounces tortilla chips

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 scallions, sliced thin

1 cup tomato salsa

Greek yogurt or sour cream

Cooking Equipment:

Colander

Can opener

1/2 cup dry measuring cup

8-by-8-inch square baking dish

Oven mitts

Cooling rack

Spoon

Directions:

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F. Set colander in sink. Open can of pinto beans and pour into colander. Rinse beans with cold water and shake colander to drain well. Measure out 1/2 cup beans; refrigerate remaining beans for another use.

Spread half of chips in even layer in 8-by-8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle chips evenly with half of cheese.

Sprinkle beans over cheese, then sprinkle half of scallions on top. Repeat with remaining chips, cheese and scallions.

Place baking dish in oven and bake until cheese is melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove nachos from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking dish on cooling rack. Let cool for 2 minutes.

Spoon half of salsa on top of nachos. Serve with remaining salsa and yogurt.

Nutrition information per serving: 237 calories; 100 calories from fat; 11 g fat ( 4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 18 mg cholesterol; 596 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 10 g protein.

America’s Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press. For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Nachos in “Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs.”

