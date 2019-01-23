Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

McDonald's is giving free bacon on ANYTHING for 1 hour

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 3:18 p.m.
Big Mac with bacon. Fries with bacon. Hot fudge sundae with bacon. Go nuts. It's free.

To promote the addition of bacon to select menu items, McDonald's is offering to add bacon to any menu item during one hour on one day. At no charge. Gratis. Nada. Zip.

So, go crazy on Jan. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m., dubbed "Bacon Hour," and order your favorite Mickey D's meal with a side of crispy pork. The two half pieces of Applewood smoked goodness are yours to add to whichever item you see fit.

This very limited offer is promoting a longer-running special: bacon on three classic items. The Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries will be available any day at any time.

