Food & Drink

'Cubcake Wars' to help Norwin Lions support Kitty Sack Project

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 10:33 a.m.
Norwn Lions Club is planning another 'Cubcake Wars' fundraiser on March 3.
The Norwin Lions will hold their seventh annual Cubcake Wars fundraising event from 1-4 p.m. March 3 in the Norwin High School cafeteria.

Numerous bakers will make “cubcakes,” available for a $2 donation, all the while competing for best cubcake, best decorations and most funds raised for best in show.

The project benefits the Norwin Lions and its Kitty Sack Project, an effort to provide food for needy children over the weekends. Some district children have little to eat between their school lunch on Friday and Monday’s return to classes, according to the Lions.

Club members work to provide backpacks (Kitty Sacks) filled with kid-friendly, healthy food for the weekend. A local business partner helps ensure children have fresh fruit, cereal, crackers and meals that they can prepare themselves without using the stove. The Lions deliver the Kitty Sacks on Friday morning to the various schools, and they are distributed to students on the reduced lunch program, according to club officers.

Currently, three elementary schools and the intermediate school are being served, with more than 50 children in the Norwin district receiving the backpacks. Providing for one child for a school year costs nearly $400, with this year’s budgetary needs set at $20,000.

Cubcake Wars is open to the public.

Interested bakers may contact norwinlions@comcast.net for an application or visit https://www.facebook.com/NorwinLions/

Each baker is asked to bring a minimum of eight dozen cubcakes.

Donations to help sponsor a child through the program can be sent to Norwin Lions Club, Community Resource Center, 231 Jenny Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

