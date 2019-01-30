Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 9:42 a.m.
Buffalo Wing Wings says everyone gets free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. if the Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.
A photo of the exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Are you watching the Super Bowl? Do you like wings? Do you like free wings?

If Super Bowl LIII - featuring the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams — goes to overtime, everyone gets free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The chicken wing chain says everyone gets free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. if the game goes into OT.

It could happen. Both teams in the big game had to win in overtime to get to Atlanta, site of this year’s matchup. And there were 15 games that went into overtime this season, including the Pittsburgh Steelers - Cleveland Browns classic that kicked off the season. And in 2017 the Patriots needed overtime to top the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The chain also enlisted Plum native and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, identified as a “gambling consultant,” to do a commercial about the promotion , without actually saying anything about the big game.

Buffalo Wild Wings has run an ad campaign that features an “overtime button” that causes freak events to push football games into OT to extend the fun of watching at the restaurant. They hope to get their “overtime button” to really work.

Super Bowl Sunday is the chain’s biggest day of the year historically for both dine-in and take-out.

There are several locations in Western Pa.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

