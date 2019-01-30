Can Hempfield's Gigi Thomas 'Bake It Like Buddy?' Tune in to find out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield professional baker Gigi Thomas, owner of Gigi’s Signature Bakery, and her husband, non-baker Randy Thomas, will appear on “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro’s television show “Bake It Like Buddy” at 9 p.m. Feb. 16.

The couple will compete against another husband and wife team from Chester, Pa., according to Discovery Family Channel, in an episode entitled “Death Till Us Part Cakes.”

Thomas is staying mum on who won the competition. Several photographs the broadcast company has released, and which Thomas shares on her Facebook page, show her and her husband appearing to have a good time as they decorate a cake complete with skull heads and octopus tentacles.

Their scuba diving hobby might have something to do with the cake’s theme, Thomas says.

As viewers will learn when the show airs, the couples are given four hours to create a cake showcasing their lives together.

The winner takes home a cash prize, professional baking supplies and bragging rights.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.