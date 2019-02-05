Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Chocolate peanut butter is Turner's latest milk flavor

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, 2:03 p.m.
Turner Dairy Farms has released a limited edition chocolate peanut butter milk.
Turner Dairy Farms via Facebook
Turner Dairy Farms has released a limited edition chocolate peanut butter milk.

Adding chocolately goodness to milk wasn't good enough for this Penn Hills dairy.

Turner Dairy Farms has stepped up good old-fashioned chocolate milk by adding the flavor of peanut butter.

This isn't the first time Turner's has offered the limited-edition combination but it started returning to stores in Western Pennsylvania on Thursday. It comes in pints and half gallons.

These temporary flavors don't hang around forever so give it a try while you can.

Milk lovers with nut allergies need not fear. The company says the beverage contains no actual peanuts.

Does anyone still have some of their cookies and cream milk in the back of the fridge?

View this post on Instagram

1st Batch. Hits stores Thursday 11/15.

A post shared by Turners Premium Iced Tea (@turnerspremiumt) on

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me