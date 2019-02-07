Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Valentine's chocolate bars may hold 'golden tickets' for Westmoreland Cultural Trust party

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 12:33 p.m.
The Westmoreland Cultural Trust and Greensburg’s McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate are teaming up for Valentine’s Day sweets.
Submitted
The Westmoreland Cultural Trust and McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate in Greensburg are partnering for a Valentine’s sweet treat, offering milk and dark chocolate replicas of the Palace Theatre’s marquee.

The bars’ edible gold dusting emulates the downtown Greensburg theater’s glowing lights.

Bars are priced at $6, with $2 from each purchase supporting the Trust’s fundraising efforts.

“We are thrilled that McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate has chosen to collaborate and assist us in our fundraising goals. We are blessed to have community supporters like McFeely’s that believe in our mission,” says Kelli Brisbane, Trust corporate engagement and event manager.

“The downtown area is filled with many unique and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Working together with businesses like these only makes our community stronger,” she adds.

With a nod to the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” one out of every 100 boxes of chocolate will include a winning ticket for two Main Event passes to the Trust’s “Party at The Palace” on Feb. 23, a $170 value, according to Trust officials.

“Our goal is to sell 100 chocolate bars by Feb. 18 so that we can be assured we have winners for ‘Party at The Palace,’ Brisbane says.

The bars will be sold in Greensburg at McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, 100 S. Pennsylvania Ave.; in the intermission suite during shows at the Palace Theatre; at the Palace Theatre box office, 21 W. Otterman St., and at the Trust office in the Union Trust Building, 102 N. Main St.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

