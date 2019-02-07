Pop the question at Primanti on Valentine's, wedding is covered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valentine's Day tends to be a popular day to ask someone for his or her hand in marriage.

Avoid the "hangries" that might lead to second thoughts by handing your honey a massive sandwich from Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar on Feb. 14.

While they happily nosh their way through the layers of bread, slaw and fries, get down on one knee and propose.

If the answer is yes, Primanti Bros. may foot the bill for your summer 2019 wedding and reception.

Want to pop the question on Vday? Do it at Primanti Bros. and get a FREE WEDDING at the Pittsburgh store, including Primanti Bros.' sandwiches, this summer. Pretty good deal. Guys: Absolutely DO NOT try to hide the ring in her sandwich. That's just gross. https://t.co/tnIiB55c5H . — Jennie Geisler (@ETNgeisler) February 7, 2019

The "Love at First Bite" promotion is setting the wedding planning world atwitter.

If you propose at a Primanti Bros. restaurant on Valentine's Day, you could win a free wedding and reception - #Wedding #Love https://t.co/SadqiU0VrD — Wedding News (@WeddingNews2) February 6, 2019

And broadcasters are helping to spread the nom nom nuptial news.

If you're thinking about getting engaged, wait 'til Valentine's Day & do it at @primantibros ❤️ https://t.co/KUB30BrFcD — Y108 (@Y108Pittsburgh) February 7, 2019

"Sometimes folks – mainly guys – don't need the added pressure of an expensive restaurant when they are trying to pop the question," saysToni Haggerty, brand ambassador. "Here, they can have fun, a great meal, and a free, catered wedding ceremony to boot. It's a no brainer."

If you're planning a Valentine's Day road trip, just pull over to any one of the sandwich shop's locations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio or West Virginia.

Folks attending weddings sometimes include a Primanti Bros. stop at some point. This prize puts the entire celebration all under one roof.

Amazing Pittsburgh adventure! Complete with a gorgeous wedding, city tour and a stop at Primanti Bros. pic.twitter.com/XG0Ffsf8lI — Annie (@seeannietrain) May 24, 2015

The date will be determined based on availability, but the exchange of vows will take place at the company's original location in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Also, you will have to share your ceremony and reception with all participants simultaneously, so think twice if planning a "couple of hundred" guests shindig.

But you will be with like-minded celebrants. Primanti Bros. has landed on wedding rehearsal menus, so why not go one step further?

#owt RT @SavannahJoyH My cousin had pierogies and Primanti Brothers at her wedding rehearsal dinner. #Pittsburgh — The Wedding Tweeter (@TweetMyWedding) October 22, 2011

According to Primanti Bros., specific details will be shared following a successful engagement at one of the stores on Valentine's Day.

Interested potential brides and grooms are asked to let the chain know about their plans at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LoveAtFirstBite

And if your beloved is not hungry, no worries. No purchase is necessary.

What is unclear is if a cookie table will be included.

Details: primantibros.com/love

Mary Pickels is a tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.