Food & Drink

Pop the question at Primanti on Valentine's, wedding is covered

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 3:51 p.m.
Facebook | Primanti Bros.
Primanti Bros. making wedding offer for Valentine's Day restaurant proposals.

Valentine's Day tends to be a popular day to ask someone for his or her hand in marriage.

Avoid the "hangries" that might lead to second thoughts by handing your honey a massive sandwich from Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar on Feb. 14.

While they happily nosh their way through the layers of bread, slaw and fries, get down on one knee and propose.

If the answer is yes, Primanti Bros. may foot the bill for your summer 2019 wedding and reception.

The "Love at First Bite" promotion is setting the wedding planning world atwitter.

And broadcasters are helping to spread the nom nom nuptial news.

"Sometimes folks – mainly guys – don't need the added pressure of an expensive restaurant when they are trying to pop the question," saysToni Haggerty, brand ambassador. "Here, they can have fun, a great meal, and a free, catered wedding ceremony to boot. It's a no brainer."

If you're planning a Valentine's Day road trip, just pull over to any one of the sandwich shop's locations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio or West Virginia.

Folks attending weddings sometimes include a Primanti Bros. stop at some point. This prize puts the entire celebration all under one roof.

The date will be determined based on availability, but the exchange of vows will take place at the company's original location in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Also, you will have to share your ceremony and reception with all participants simultaneously, so think twice if planning a "couple of hundred" guests shindig.

But you will be with like-minded celebrants. Primanti Bros. has landed on wedding rehearsal menus, so why not go one step further?

According to Primanti Bros., specific details will be shared following a successful engagement at one of the stores on Valentine's Day.

Interested potential brides and grooms are asked to let the chain know about their plans at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LoveAtFirstBite

And if your beloved is not hungry, no worries. No purchase is necessary.

What is unclear is if a cookie table will be included.

Details: primantibros.com/love

Mary Pickels is a tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

