Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Undeterred by construction, Ligonier's 'Antiques on the Diamond' is June 2

Candy Williams | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 8:35 p.m.
A selection of antiques and collectibles from Mary Hayden and Patricia Dell, Greensburg, dealers at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Submitted
A selection of antiques and collectibles from Mary Hayden and Patricia Dell, Greensburg, dealers at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Vintage costume jewelry is only one of the specialties of antiques dealer Elisabeth Kurzinski of Greensburg, who will be at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Submitted
Vintage costume jewelry is only one of the specialties of antiques dealer Elisabeth Kurzinski of Greensburg, who will be at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Blanket chests owned by antiques dealer John Mickinak of Greensburg, show manager at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Submitted
Blanket chests owned by antiques dealer John Mickinak of Greensburg, show manager at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Among Frank Mercurio of Ligonier's antiques are wood furniture pieces such as these. He will have pieces from his collection for sale at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Submitted
Among Frank Mercurio of Ligonier's antiques are wood furniture pieces such as these. He will have pieces from his collection for sale at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
A large glass Orrefors bowl from the collection of.Roberta Gallick of North Huntingdon, one of the dealers at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Submitted
A large glass Orrefors bowl from the collection of.Roberta Gallick of North Huntingdon, one of the dealers at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2.
Dave Hess of Latrobe, one of the exhibitors at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2, repurposes antique treadle sewing machines such as this one into accent tables and end stands.
Submitted
Dave Hess of Latrobe, one of the exhibitors at Antiques on the Diamond on June 2, repurposes antique treadle sewing machines such as this one into accent tables and end stands.

An ongoing renovation project in Ligonier's historic Diamond area won't stop 25 antiques dealers from showcasing their finest antiques and collectibles at the “Antiques on the Diamond” show and sale on June 2 presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Although the event on June 2 won't be “on the Diamond” this year due to the Diamond Park Renaissance Project, Amber Carney, executive assistant for the chamber, says the antiques show will be set up “along its regular locations on East and West Main streets.”

Antiques dealer John Mickinak of Greensburg is the show manager.

“You can expect the same high quality of antiques as a normal show even though the construction may limit the spaces available for this June,” he says. “We have a great core of vendors.”

In addition to running the show, Mickinak will have some glassware and furniture for sale, including an 18th century inlaid Hepplewhite chest of drawers and an early paint decorated blanket chest.

Log homes inspire dealers

Antiques dealers from Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset, Cambria, Butler and Bedford counties and Youngstown, Ohio, will participate.

Frank Mercurio says he has been collecting most of his life, but his interest in antiquing started 31 years ago when he purchased a log home in Ligonier.

“My specialty has been furniture as I was furnishing the log house, but as my tastes have changed, it continues to this day along with anything that is unusual or unique, such as Georges Briard glassware, vintage golf clubs and vintage bicycles,” he says.

Elisabeth Kurzinski of Greensburg also got the antiques “bug” when she purchased a 1790 log home.

“We wanted to fill it with antiques and I spent many hours hunting estate sales, auctions and shows,” she says. “The house can only hold so much and I started selling some of the great finds in antique malls and on the internet. My interest really started when I was a kid in Ohio and volunteered at our local historical museum.”

Among her items for sale will be tiny items such as lead figures, toys and trinkets, vintage costume jewelry, old paper goods, dolls, textiles, vintage clothing, postcards and old greeting cards.

Eclectic mix

Mary Hayden and Patricia Dell of Kitty Korner Collectibles, Greensburg, have been selling antiques for 11 years.

“We started collecting by going to flea markets, including at Latrobe drive-in,” Hayden says. “It was fun and we learned a lot, and are still learning. I got started collecting with a Bakelite-handled tomato knife, a $2 item that led me on.”

They will have an eclectic mix of primitives, kitchen, decorative, linens, tools and jewelry in Ligonier.

Among the other dealers at the show:

• Dave Hess of Latrobe will have accent tables and end stands he creates from repurposed antique treadle sewing machines, using the original leg irons, cabinet drawers, lids, gingerbread trim and brass handles.

• Roberta Gallick of North Huntingdon has been collecting pottery and vintage linens since the mid-1980s and selling since 1992. Among her interesting items will be McCoy pottery and a large glass Orrefors bowl.

• Brandie Baughman of Lower Burrell will have miscellaneous primitives, glass, wood products, toys and collectibles.

• Joy Hankins of Pittsburgh will be selling antique jewelry, porcelain, primitives, art and bronze.

Mickinak reminds visitors that the shops and restaurants will still be accessible on the Diamond and the sidewalks are open to foot traffic.

“All make for a pleasant day of antiques, shopping and dining in Ligonier,” he says.

Ligonier Chamber of Commerce's second antiques show and sale of the summer is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Candy Williams is a contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me