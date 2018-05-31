Undeterred by construction, Ligonier's 'Antiques on the Diamond' is June 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An ongoing renovation project in Ligonier's historic Diamond area won't stop 25 antiques dealers from showcasing their finest antiques and collectibles at the “Antiques on the Diamond” show and sale on June 2 presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Although the event on June 2 won't be “on the Diamond” this year due to the Diamond Park Renaissance Project, Amber Carney, executive assistant for the chamber, says the antiques show will be set up “along its regular locations on East and West Main streets.”

Antiques dealer John Mickinak of Greensburg is the show manager.

“You can expect the same high quality of antiques as a normal show even though the construction may limit the spaces available for this June,” he says. “We have a great core of vendors.”

In addition to running the show, Mickinak will have some glassware and furniture for sale, including an 18th century inlaid Hepplewhite chest of drawers and an early paint decorated blanket chest.

Log homes inspire dealers

Antiques dealers from Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset, Cambria, Butler and Bedford counties and Youngstown, Ohio, will participate.

Frank Mercurio says he has been collecting most of his life, but his interest in antiquing started 31 years ago when he purchased a log home in Ligonier.

“My specialty has been furniture as I was furnishing the log house, but as my tastes have changed, it continues to this day along with anything that is unusual or unique, such as Georges Briard glassware, vintage golf clubs and vintage bicycles,” he says.

Elisabeth Kurzinski of Greensburg also got the antiques “bug” when she purchased a 1790 log home.

“We wanted to fill it with antiques and I spent many hours hunting estate sales, auctions and shows,” she says. “The house can only hold so much and I started selling some of the great finds in antique malls and on the internet. My interest really started when I was a kid in Ohio and volunteered at our local historical museum.”

Among her items for sale will be tiny items such as lead figures, toys and trinkets, vintage costume jewelry, old paper goods, dolls, textiles, vintage clothing, postcards and old greeting cards.

Eclectic mix

Mary Hayden and Patricia Dell of Kitty Korner Collectibles, Greensburg, have been selling antiques for 11 years.

“We started collecting by going to flea markets, including at Latrobe drive-in,” Hayden says. “It was fun and we learned a lot, and are still learning. I got started collecting with a Bakelite-handled tomato knife, a $2 item that led me on.”

They will have an eclectic mix of primitives, kitchen, decorative, linens, tools and jewelry in Ligonier.

Among the other dealers at the show:

• Dave Hess of Latrobe will have accent tables and end stands he creates from repurposed antique treadle sewing machines, using the original leg irons, cabinet drawers, lids, gingerbread trim and brass handles.

• Roberta Gallick of North Huntingdon has been collecting pottery and vintage linens since the mid-1980s and selling since 1992. Among her interesting items will be McCoy pottery and a large glass Orrefors bowl.

• Brandie Baughman of Lower Burrell will have miscellaneous primitives, glass, wood products, toys and collectibles.

• Joy Hankins of Pittsburgh will be selling antique jewelry, porcelain, primitives, art and bronze.

Mickinak reminds visitors that the shops and restaurants will still be accessible on the Diamond and the sidewalks are open to foot traffic.

“All make for a pleasant day of antiques, shopping and dining in Ligonier,” he says.

Ligonier Chamber of Commerce's second antiques show and sale of the summer is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Candy Williams is a contributing writer.