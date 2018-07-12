Tribune-Review garden writers garner 2018 Association of Garden Communicators Media Awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tribune-Review garden columnists Doug Oster and Jessica Walliser have received recognition for their work from national gardening communications organizations.

Oster won a silver medal for his writing for the Trib and Everybody Gardens, for which he is an editor, at the national 2018 Association of Garden Communicators Media Awards, garnering Best Garden Column for publications with circulation above 20,000.

This is the fifth consecutive year Oster has won an award in the contest, in which medals are awarded in more than 60 categories. Winners are entered for judging in the gold medal round, with those honorees to be announced in August.

Horticulturalist Walliser received the 2018 Media Awards Silver Medal of Achievement for a Live Speaking Presentation from GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Her presentation was titled “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden.”

The 2018 GWA competition had more than 260 entries in 56 categories. Recipients of the silver medal now compete for best of group in areas of writing, photography, digital media, broadcast media, publishing and trade.

“I’m very humbled to have received this award. I’ve been teaching many different horticulture-related topics for the last 25 years, first at The Pittsburgh Civic Garden Center, then at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden, and now at various botanical gardens and gardening symposia across the country,” Walliser said. “I feel so privileged to have a job that I love, and it’s such an honor to be recognized in this way.”

“I’m thrilled to win a national Silver Medal from the Association for Garden Communicators for my garden writing. The “How-To” part of gardening is important, but it’s the gardeners themselves that make the most compelling stories,” Oster said. “The honor should go to the people who shared their wonderful stories.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.