A harvesting guide for the vegetable garden

Q uestion: We’re fairly new to vegetable gardening. We have four raised beds and things are doing really well. Now our problem is that we aren’t quite sure when things are ready to be picked. Are there some sort of guidelines you can give us for knowing when to pick certain things? We’re growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, beans, an eggplant, some squash and couple other plants. How do we know when things are ready to pick?

Answer: It sounds like your new garden is doing great! Here are a few tips to help you know when it’s time to pick certain crops.

Since continual harvests can increase the yields of many different crops, it’s important to keep your plants regularly picked. In many cases, for vegetables whose edible portion is a fruit or legume that develops from a flower, such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, beans, and the like, the more frequently you harvest the ripe veggies, the more flowers the plant produces, extending the harvest and production of the plant. In other words, the more you pick most varieties of these plants, the more veggies they produce. Root crops, such as carrots, beets, and radish, don’t get “ripe” per se, but rather, they can be pulled from the soil and eaten at any point in their development. They can be harvested while still young and served as a “baby vegetable,” or they can be allowed to reach full maturity before harvest. Some will get tough and woody, however, if you wait too long to pull them from the soil.

Many garden greens, such as lettuce, kale, collards, and spinach, can be harvested when they’re as little as a few weeks old, or they can be allowed to fully mature. Don’t wait too long to harvest them, though, because once they develop a flower stalk, the leaves turn bitter.

For tomatoes, ripeness isn’t always tied to the color of the fruits. There are plenty of tomato varieties that are green, yellow, pink, white, orange, or even black at maturity, so don’t depend on the color alone to signal ripeness. Instead, gently squeeze the fruit between your thumb and fingers or press a thumb into the blossom end. Ripe tomatoes are slightly soft and your thumb should make a slight imprint.

Exactly when cucumbers are ready to pluck from the vine depends on what you plan to use them for. For example, if you plan to make tiny pickles from your cukes, you’ll want to harvest them when they reach the size of your thumb. But, if you plan to use your cucumbers for salads, wait until the fruits are 6 to eight inches long before cutting them from the vine. Just be sure to harvest cukes before the seeds grow too large and the skin becomes tough.

When it comes to eggplants, knowing when they’re ripe can be a challenge. Ripe eggplants are not soft and mushy; they’re firm and have shiny, taut skin. Pressing a finger into the skin is a great test for ripeness. If the flesh has a slight give, but quickly bounces back, the eggplant is ready to harvest. The seeds of ripe eggplants should be soft and small. If they’re large and hard, you’ve waited too long to harvest.

Summer squash, such as zucchini, patty-pan, and crook neck-types, are harvested while the skin is still soft. For “baby vegetables,” cut the immature fruits from plants when they’re just an inch or two long. But, most summer squash varieties are best picked when they’re between 4- and 8-inches long, before the skin grows tough and the seeds enlarge.

Winter squash, on the other hand, is harvested when the rinds of the fruits are hard and thick, and can’t be easily pierced with a push of a fingernail. Acorn, Delicata, butternut, buttercup and other winter squashes aren’t picked until the seeds are fully formed and the vines have almost died back completely. When harvesting, cut the fruits from the vine, leaving two to three inches of stem attached to the squash to help prevent rot.

Peppers are best harvested soon after they reach their mature color. Check the plant tag or seed packet for the expected color of the mature fruits, and cut them from the plants as soon as they fully color-up. Though peppers are still edible in an immature state, their flavor won’t be as well-rounded if they’re harvested too early. The heat in many types of hot peppers is at its best when the fruits are at full color.

Exactly when beans are ready for harvest is intimately connected to the specific type you’re growing. For snap, green, or string beans, where both the seeds and the pod are consumed, harvest when the pods are crisp but still tender, before they get stringy. For limas, whose pods are inedible, wait until the beans fatten up and then make your harvest. And lastly, for dried beans, such as cannellini, kidney, black, Great Northern, navy, pinto and others, the pods should remain on the plants until they’re completely dried and beginning to crack open.

