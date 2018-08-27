Hummingbird moths feast on 'long-necks,' delight gardeners

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Their buzzing sound, tiny bodies and head first dip into flowers’ nectar leads many amateur gardeners to mistake a hummingbird moth for its namesake.

The colorful critters fly and move just like hummingbirds , and also like them can remain suspended in air while their long tongues dip into nectar, notes the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Plump, with a tail that fans out and rapidly beating wings, they are captivating critters who seek out long-necked flowers, like the ones in the photo above.

Their long tongues allow them access to flowers some other winged visitors cannot reach, federal Forest Service releases note.

The day-flying moths are common in North America, often most active in summer when they seek out phlox, beebalm, honeysuckle or verbena, according to the Department of Agriculture website.

