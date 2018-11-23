Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

Greensburg Garden Center members readying for annual holiday sale

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Greensburg Garden Center.

Upstairs and downstairs, wreaths, trees, baskets, table arrangements and more holiday displays are lining the walls and filling work stations.

Members are gearing up for the annual holiday sale, set for 3-7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1.

In a room that could double as Santa’s floral workshop, members take up hot glue guns, cut ribbon, fluff branches and find just the right “something missing” to make their creations festive.

“This is one of our fundraisers,” center co-President Carla Rusnic says.

The center’s 200 members, about 50 of whom Rusnica classifies as “very active,” fund college scholarships, donate to the Blackburn Center and offer public horticultural programs. “We try to do things that go with our mission,” she says.

This time of year, that mission finds members up to their elbows in wreaths, kissing balls, bows and baskets.

“Our ladies do a great job, and (items) are reasonably priced,” Rusnica says.

Wreaths and other decor lining the hallways may be purchased in advance via the honor system, with prices marked and an envelope attached for payment. On Saturday morning, she says, customers also will be able to request bows made to order.

The club sale has at least a 50-year history, Rusnica says, and members teach and learn from each other.

“We try to make sure everything is anchored like a florist would do it,” she says.

Members come up with their own ideas for the holiday sale items, from traditional to elegant, eclectic and rustic.

The center’s office, at 951 Old Salem Road, will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday the week of Nov. 26 for advance shopping. Fresh greens can be pre-ordered by calling the office.

There is no fee for parking or admission for the sale.

Details: 724- 837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@ tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Wreaths and other decorative holiday items will be sold by Greensburg Garden Center members Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Wreaths and other decorative holiday items will be sold by Greensburg Garden Center members Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Greensburg Garden Center members are preparing for their annual Christmas sale.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Garden Center members are preparing for their annual Christmas sale.
Bells, pine cones, and snowflakes decorate the many trees, table arrangements and swags Greensburg Garden Centers members will sell.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Bells, pine cones, and snowflakes decorate the many trees, table arrangements and swags Greensburg Garden Centers members will sell.
Greensburg Garden Center members Terry Rodgers (front) and Carol Ross, both of Greensburg, prepare for the upcoming holiday sale.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Garden Center members Terry Rodgers (front) and Carol Ross, both of Greensburg, prepare for the upcoming holiday sale.
Greensburg Garden Center co-President Carla Rusnica works on a tree.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Garden Center co-President Carla Rusnica works on a tree.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me