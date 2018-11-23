Greensburg Garden Center members readying for annual holiday sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Greensburg Garden Center.

Upstairs and downstairs, wreaths, trees, baskets, table arrangements and more holiday displays are lining the walls and filling work stations.

Members are gearing up for the annual holiday sale, set for 3-7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1.

In a room that could double as Santa’s floral workshop, members take up hot glue guns, cut ribbon, fluff branches and find just the right “something missing” to make their creations festive.

“This is one of our fundraisers,” center co-President Carla Rusnic says.

The center’s 200 members, about 50 of whom Rusnica classifies as “very active,” fund college scholarships, donate to the Blackburn Center and offer public horticultural programs. “We try to do things that go with our mission,” she says.

This time of year, that mission finds members up to their elbows in wreaths, kissing balls, bows and baskets.

“Our ladies do a great job, and (items) are reasonably priced,” Rusnica says.

Wreaths and other decor lining the hallways may be purchased in advance via the honor system, with prices marked and an envelope attached for payment. On Saturday morning, she says, customers also will be able to request bows made to order.

The club sale has at least a 50-year history, Rusnica says, and members teach and learn from each other.

“We try to make sure everything is anchored like a florist would do it,” she says.

Members come up with their own ideas for the holiday sale items, from traditional to elegant, eclectic and rustic.

The center’s office, at 951 Old Salem Road, will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday the week of Nov. 26 for advance shopping. Fresh greens can be pre-ordered by calling the office.

There is no fee for parking or admission for the sale.

Details: 724- 837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@ tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.