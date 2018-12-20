Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home & Garden

'The Well-Placed Weed' tells story of renowned plantsman, designer Ryan Gainey

Doug Oster
Doug Oster | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 8:35 p.m.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' He loved his dogs like they were his children.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' He loved his dogs like they were his children.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' (L to R) Steve Bransford, Ryan Gainey and Cooper Sanchez.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' (L to R) Steve Bransford, Ryan Gainey and Cooper Sanchez.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is some of the beautiful topiary in his garden.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is some of the beautiful topiary in his garden.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' This is part of his garden near Atlanta.
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' Gainey loved to dress up in unique clothes.
Robert Rausch
Ryan Gainey, a self-taught plantsman and garden designer, is the subject of the documentary 'The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Gardens of Ryan Gainey.' Gainey loved to dress up in unique clothes.

Updated 2 hours ago

"A garden without a spirit is like a human being without a soul," says Ryan Gainey, in the opening lines of the documentary film "The Well-Placed Weed: The Bountiful Life of Ryan Gainey."

Later he adds, "Every plant has a story just like every human being has a story, and the story needs to be told."

Filmmakers Cooper Sanchez and Steve Bransford spent eight years with the self-taught plantsman and garden designer doing just that, painting a revealing portrait of this fascinating character. Gainey has been chronicled in countless written articles and in many national television productions that often focused on a fact-based, how-to-garden approach. The filmmakers were looking to dig deeper in telling Gainey's story.

Quite the character

"No one's ever made a real profile of him and try to show just how crazy he is and cranky and brilliant and unbelievable," Bransford said with a chuckle via phone from Atlanta.

"Ryan didn't totally understand what we were doing," Bransford added. "He thought we were making another one of those gardening master classes."

Early on, Gainey would begin his gardening discourse for the camera, "but we liked the moments right before he started his lecture or right after or when he got interrupted by his dogs," Bransford says.

Stories about Gainey's plant hunting are legendary, whether he's harvesting along the side of the road or poaching from people's homes or even public gardens. While Gainey explained how he removed some flowers with only his hands, Sanchez asks off camera incredulously, "You stole them from the library?"

Between brillance and insanity

Gainey had gardening superstar status around Atlanta for decades, and his work is just as highly regarded around the country and even the world. The film is a touching tribute to him that delves deep to discover the many layers of his personality.

"Going into this thing," Bransford says, "we didn't want to make a gush fest. We wanted to have something more complex, and we also wanted to have something honest." Brooks Garcia, who worked years for Gainey, was pretty honest when he said, "People ask if he was my mentor; he was my tormenter."

When Mary Wayne Dixon is asked what she thought sustained their friendship all these years, after a short pause, she responds, "my patience," with a coy smile. Another interviewee added, "He's a brilliant man. He's somewhere between brilliance and insanity; you just never knew what would come out of that man's mouth."

But Gainey's friend Teri Bond and others discuss their love for the man.

"He lives simply and yet his life is as complex as any I think I've ever known," she says. "I'm sorry there aren't more people like him."

Those sentiments are echoed throughout the documentary. Gainey was complicated, and this charming, inspirational film reveals the essence of who he was. He tells the filmmakers about his life growing up with nothing in South Carolina, exposing his deep sense of nostalgia. Gainey loved to dress up in what he called "his costumes" and was celebrated for his individual fashion sense. Glass-beaded hats, long flowing robes and lots of jewelry were part of his unique attire.

He cared deeply for his little dogs and in one heartwarming sequence he alternately scolds them and then softly speaks to the dogs in the garden.

When he discusses plants, it's mostly in Latin and visitors were warned that he would be doing so if they spent time with him in the garden. If you asked him a question, you better have paper and pencil in hand to write down the answer, too.

He was loved by many and considered a genius by many more, as a garden for him was much more than a collection of intricately placed plants.

"That's what people miss out on when they don't imbibe all these romantic nuances," he says in the film. "They lose the power of giving a garden a spirit, which makes it magical."

Montages evoke tone

Beautiful montages of his masterpiece home garden in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, are accompanied by tasteful musical lines. Pedal steel guitar scores much of the film, punctuated by eerie mandolin tunes played backwards, and other songs also drift through the film. The music sets a tone for the documentary, evoking perfect moods for each scene.

With eight years of footage, the two filmmakers spent countless hours crafting the film.

"It's like beads on a necklace, these scenes of the film," Bransford says. "The real art is finding the flow. You want to make it as engaging as possible. You want to balance out the humor and the sadness and the poignancy. It's just like a garden; it takes time and it evolves."

Gainey's garden is filled with special plants connecting him with history and the people he's loved and known.

"It was this landscape of living memory," Bransford says. "It wasn't just beauty; it was these deep personal and historical connections."

Sanchez and Bransford were about to finish the final edit of the movie when disaster struck. A 140-year-old white oak crashed down on Gainey's home. His neighbor ran over to alert Gainey it was time to get out. In a heartbreaking scene, he recounts the tragedy. "I'm not going anywhere without my dogs and jewelry," he said choking back tears. "I think emotionally and spiritually I've been devastated."

In July of 2016, Gainey died in a fire at his second home in Lexington, Ga. He ran into the burning house with a garden hose attempting to save his beloved dogs. There were no survivors.

Honoring Gainey

The filmmakers honor him in a touching final scene, where he discusses the afterlife while one of Bransford's stunning backlit shots of Gainey's garden plays over the audio.

"A garden dies with the gardener," Bransford says sadly, relating the old saying. "I think there's some truth in that. Ryan was tinkering in that garden hours and hours every day. There was so much love put into that garden and that's gone."

Unfortunately, Gainey's home in Decatur had to be demolished and is being rebuilt on a similar footprint. His gardens are being cared for by the same neighbor who alerted him to the fallen tree.

"He does still feel around," Bransford says of his friend. "His spirit still seems like it permeates."

Bransford and Gainey built a special relationship while working together on the film. Bransford coincidentally ending up living across the street from him during the final years of the project.

"On a personal level, I miss Ryan," Bransford says. "He's one of a kind, I wish he was still here. Losing him was really tough."

Article by Doug Oster, Everybody Gardens

http://www.everybodygardens.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me