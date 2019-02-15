Foodscape expert Brie Arthur to speak at Uniontown program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noted horticulturist and foodscape expert Brie Arthur will speak at a March 23 program in Uniontown.

Hosted by Penn State Master Gardeners of Fayette County, the event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Grayson House at 157 Riggin Hill Road.

Arthur will discuss how to interplant ornamentals with edibles to create a beautiful foodscape.

Author of the Amazon bestseller, “The Foodscape Revolution,” Arthur speaks around the country on a variety of horticulture topics, including sustainable, local food production. She has appeared as a correspondent on the PBS television show, “Growing A Greener World.”

In 2017, Arthur was named the first “Emerging Professional” by the American Horticultural Society. She is the founder of Emergent: A Group For Growing Professionals and vice president of the International Plant Propagators Society Southern Region. She studied landscape design and horticulture at Purdue University.

Her website is briegrows.com .

Arthur’s Uniontown talk will include tips from her upcoming book, “Gardening With Grains.” The talk will be followed by lunch and a book-signing.

Fee is $50.

To reserve, visit extension.psu.edu . Registration deadline is noon March 18.

Details: 724-438-0111 or email vvs2@psu.edu.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.