How to overwinter, divide elephant ear bulbs

Q uestion: This is the second year we’ve grown two big elephant ear plants in containers next to our front walkway. Last winter I packed the bulbs up in a box of peat moss and I plan to do the same this year. But, it looks like there are several smaller bulbs off to the side of the main bulb. Should I separate them? If so, when is the best time to do that?

Answer: Elephant ears are a large tropical bulb that adds a touch of drama to the garden. They make a bold statement, particularly in containers. Though elephant ear bulbs are easy to care for, they do require a few special considerations in order to perform their best.

When planting elephant ears, give them plenty of sun. A minimum of six hours of full sun will ensure strong, sturdy stems and large, succulent leaves. Elephant ears planted in the shade often grow long, lanky leaf stalks that topple over. Because the bulbs store carbohydrates made during the spring and summer, there’s seldom a need to fertilize these bulbs, as long as the previous season’s growth was lush and healthy.

The challenge in growing elephant ears, as you know, comes when frost threatens. Elephant ear bulbs will not survive the winter here in Pennsylvania if left outside. They’ll readily freeze and turn to mush, regardless of whether they’re grown in a container or in the ground. So, lifting the bulb out of the ground and storing it as you did last winter is the best way to enjoy the same elephant ear plant from year to year.

If you don’t want to overwinter the bulbs in peat moss, you can also simply leave them in the pot they’re growing in, move the pot into an attached garage, cut off the leaves, and stop watering the container completely. The potting soil will dry out and form a protective barrier around the bulb until spring’s arrival.

When warm weather arrives the following spring, lift the bulb out of the pot, dispose of the old soil and replant with fresh potting soil.

As for when to divide the bulbs, if you dig them up in the fall and overwinter them in peat moss, feel free to divide them before packing them up for the winter. You could also wait until the spring to divide the bulbs when using this method, but I often find I have more time to do these types of chores in the autumn.

If you’re going to over-winter the bulbs in their pot, then do your division in the spring, when you dig them up and replace the potting soil.

Whenever you decide to divide the bulbs, use care when cracking the “baby” bulbs off of the mother bulb. Simply separate the bulbs by pulling them apart with your hands. Don’t use a shovel or knife to separate them unless it’s too difficult to do by hand.

If you divide the bulbs in the fall, let the separated bulbs rest for two to three days before packing them in the peat moss. This will give the separated bulbs time to callous over before putting them into storage.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.