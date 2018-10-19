Reader asks how to germinate milkweed seeds

Q uestion: Can I overwinter milkweed seeds in the fridge and plant with success in spring?

For those readers who aren’t familiar with milkweed, before I answer your question, I’d like to explain the importance of this plant species.

Milkweeds are members of the plant genus Asclepias. There are many different species of this plant that grow across different climactic regions of North America. Here in the east, you’re likely to come across milkweed species such as butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), swamp milkweed (A. incarnata), common milkweed (A. syriaca), and showy milkweed (A. speciosa).

What’s so special about milkweeds is that they are the only possible host food for monarch butterfly caterpillars. Like many other species of butterflies, as adults, monarchs can drink nectar from a wide range of host plants. But, as caterpillars, they have just one host plant species.

While milkweed was once a common sight along roadsides, field edges, and in pastures across Pennsylvania, it’s becoming less and less common due to a combination of factors, including increased herbicide use, roadside mowing, and habitat destruction.

Monarch caterpillars have co-evolved with milkweed plants. They’re one of just a handful of insects able to digest the latex-based sap produced by milkweed. This sap contains toxic compounds called cardenolides that, rather than killing the caterpillar, are absorbed into their bodies, making them distasteful and potentially toxic to potential predators.

There are some 70 species of milkweed native to North America. Some are favored by monarchs for egg-laying while others are not. Here in the east, all four of the species mentioned above make great caterpillar host plants. However, common milkweed (A. syriaca) can become quite invasive, especially in smaller gardens. It spreads via long, underground roots that can overrun the garden. But, if you have room for it, it’s definitely a favorite of the monarchs.

The other species mentioned above have far better manners, and while they may throw seeds around the garden, they don’t spread aggressively via underground roots.

Many species of milkweed are quite easy to grow from seed. However, the seeds of perennial milkweed species need to be subjected to a long period of cold temperatures in order to germinate. A process known as stratification, the seeds either have to pass through a natural winter or you have to subject them to an artificial winter by putting them in the refrigerator. I recommend putting the seeds into a plastic baggie in the back of the fridge for eight to 10 weeks prior to planting them in the garden.

But, if you want to save yourself some time, just head outside in the autumn, or even in the early winter, and sprinkle the seeds around the garden. There’s no need to coddle them; heck, you don’t even have to bury the seeds under the ground. In fact, burying the seeds can reduce germination rates since milkweed seeds need light to germinate. Just drop the seeds in the garden and press them down with your hand.

Once you’ve sprinkled the seeds over the soil there’s nothing else to do but wait. In spring, after the seeds have been stratified, they’ll germinate automatically and begin to grow.

When they’re a few inches tall, if you’d like, you can dig the seedlings up and move them around in the garden. Be sure the new plants stay well-watered until they’re established. After that, milkweeds are hardy plants that will survive with very little care.

