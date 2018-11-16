Rid your tropical hibiscus plant of aphid infestation

Q uestion: I’m taking care of a hibiscus tree that I brought inside and want to give to my aunt (she’s overwhelmed by the beauty of the hibiscus bloom), but before I do, it has aphids (according to a friend of mine). My friend suggested spraying with a mixture of alcohol and water. Is that a good thing to do, or do you have a better suggestion?

Answer: Tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa sinensis) are beautiful plants with large, striking blooms. It’s no wonder your aunt is overwhelmed by their beauty!

Easily pruned to a shrub-like or a tree-like form, tropical hibiscus come in a wide range of bloom colors. From orange, red or yellow to purple, pink or even bi-colors, the dessert plate-sized flowers have thin, papery petals that lend a taste of the tropics to Pennsylvania gardens. Though their beauty can’t be beat, as you know, the plants themselves are not winter hardy in regions where freezing temperatures are the norm.

Because of their frost-sensitive nature, hibiscus must spend the winter indoors. There are two ways this can be done. First, the plant can be moved into a cold garage or root cellar that stays just above freezing. In these conditions, stop watering the plant. Your hibiscus will drop most or all of its leaves and shift into dormancy. No active growth will occur and water sparingly only once every 8 weeks. When spring arrives and the threat of frost passes, the hibiscus can gradually be moved back outdoors during the day. Increase the amount of time it spends outside over the course of two weeks until it’s outside full time.

The other way to overwinter tropical hibiscus is to grow it as a houseplant. While this is the best way to keep enjoying your plant and its flowers through the winter months, it’s also the method that comes with the greatest chance of pest issues. As you’ve discovered, when you move your tropical hibiscus inside where the temperatures are consistently warm, pest outbreaks frequently occur. Pests like aphids breed more rapidly in warm temperatures and if there are eggs on the plant preparing to overwinter, they hatch as soon as the plant is moved indoors.

To control aphids on your tropical hibiscus, I do not recommend spraying the plant with rubbing alcohol. Instead, I suggest using a commercial brand of insecticidal soap or horticultural oil.

Home-mixed pesticides that use dish soap, cooking oils, rubbing alcohol and the like have not been properly tested and may cause more harm than good to your plants. Phytotoxicity, leaf drop and plant death can occur if homemade concoctions are mixed at the wrong strength or applied incorrectly.

Commercial brands are a much safer bet and are readily available at local garden centers and hardware stores. Both insecticidal soap and horticultural oil are safe to use indoors and pose little to no threat to humans or pets, but to keep your flooring and furniture in good shape, move the plant to a sun porch, garage or shower to apply the spray. Then move the plant back to its location when the foliage is dry. I suggest making two applications about 14 days apart for the best results, and be sure to cover all leaf and stem surfaces.

A week or so after the second application, check the plant one more time for signs of aphids. If none are spotted, it’s safe to turn the plant over to your aunt. I hope she enjoys this tropical beauty for many years to come.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.