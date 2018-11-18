Check off your list of fall to-dos for the garden

Fall is a busy time in the garden with many chores to be done. While I no longer advocate cutting down perennials and ornamental grasses in the fall due to the habitat their stems and leaf residues provide for overwintering beneficial insects and pollinators, there are plenty of tasks that are must-dos before the snow flies. Here are some of gardening’s most important fall chores.

1. Clean out backyard water features. If you have a small pond, waterfall or other water feature in your landscape, clean out any leaves or debris in the water before winter arrives. Rotting leaves, dead plants and other materials can change the chemistry of the water as they decompose, possibly creating a dangerous environment for the fish, frogs and other aquatic life that may call your water feature home.

2. Plant spring-blooming bulbs. If you want to enjoy a more colorful spring, now is the time to plant daffodils, tulips, crocus, hyacinth and other spring-blooming bulbs. Though this task is best done in September through November, you can still plant bulbs as long as the ground remains unfrozen.

I’ve planted as late as Christmas with no issues. Just be sure to purchase your bulbs from a quality source where they were kept in proper storage conditions prior to your purchase.

3. Get rid of diseased foliage. Gardeners who faced fungal or bacterial diseases in their vegetable garden should take the time to pull up and haul off any dead plants that were a victim of a disease pathogen. Some, but not all, plant pathogens can overwinter in the vegetable garden, so it’s best to get rid of any debris that could be harboring spores or bacteria.

If the vegetable plants were healthy, though, feel free to let them stand in the garden through the winter where they can provide much-needed habitat to overwintering pollinators and other beneficial insects.

4. Clean up the orchard and/or vineyard. Apple, pear, and peach growers need to take a little time every autumn to pluck any rotting or shriveled fruits from the branches of their trees and dispose of them in the garbage or burn pile. These fruit “mummies” can easily reintroduce disease spores to next year’s orchard if left on the plants through the winter.

The same goes for grape vines; if you have shriveled up fruits left on the vine, pull them from the plants and get rid of them to keep pathogens at a minimum in the future. Rake up and dispose of any diseased foliage on the ground beneath your vines or trees, too.

5. Shred the leaves on your lawn. It’s now recommended that gardeners leave fallen leaves in flower and shrub beds for the winter to help pollinators, birds, and other creatures, but any leaves collected on your turf grass should be run over with the lawnmower and shredded prior to the first snowfall. Allowing thick mats of leaves to lay on the lawn could lead to dead patches of grass come spring.

There’s no need to rake your leaves and haul them to the compost pile if you have a mulching lawn mower. Just make a few quick passes over the lawn to pulverize the leaves into tiny pieces that are quickly digested by the microbes and insects in your soil. The nutrients in those leaves will then be returned to the soil and go on to help feed your lawn.

6. Protect semi-hardy plants. Gardeners who like to push their zone boundary and grow plants that may not be fully hardy here should take the time to provide a bit of extra protection to those plants. The same is true for gardeners who’ve pondered why their hydrangea haven’t bloomed.

To protect marginally hardy plants or plants with buds that readily freeze out (like those hydrangea), erect a fence of burlap around the periphery of the plant. Hammer four hardwood stakes into the ground around each plant and then use a staple gun to attach a layer of burlap to the outside of the stakes. Make sure the stakes are about as tall as the plants and do not put burlap over the top opening. Doing so could crush the plant under the weight of any snow that collects on top of the burlap.

This protective periphery of burlap provides just the right amount of insulation to improve winter hardiness and reduce bud freeze on many marginally hardy shrubs. It won’t, however, be enough to allow you to overwinter truly tropical plants. Those will have to be brought indoors for the winter.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.