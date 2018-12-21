Secrets to growing long, straight carrots

Q uestion: We’ve grown carrots in our garden for the past few years, but they’re never straight. Either they turn out really crooked or they form several branches off the root. This happens to almost all of them, making it really hard to peel and use them in the kitchen. We’ve tried different varieties of carrots, but it still happens. What are we doing wrong?

Answer: Straight carrots don’t taste any better than crooked or forked ones, but there’s no doubt that straight carrots are easier to harvest and handle in the kitchen. There are a few things you can do to ensure your carrot roots are long and straight.

Depending on the variety, carrots can stretch down 7 or 8 inches into the soil. This means that for straight, uniform roots, a deep seed bed is an absolute must. Carrots grow best in loose, friable soil that is tilled to a depth of 10 to 12 inches.

Carrots fork when they hit an obstacle, so removing rocks and debris from the soil is a necessity. Because we have clay-based soils here in Western Pennsylvania, it’s important to break up any clods of clay before planting carrot seeds.

Planting carrots too closely can also lead to gnarled or forked roots. Sow carrot seeds directly into the prepared seedbed any time from late March through late summer. Space the seeds one-half to one inch apart, if possible. When the seedlings come up, be sure to thin them to a distance of two to three inches so each root has plenty of room to develop. Many gardeners feel a bit guilty when thinning out seedlings, but you shouldn’t. Thinning carrots to the proper spacing is essential for growing picture-perfect roots.

In addition, be sure to provide your carrot crop with everything it needs. Stressed plants can also develop deformed roots and are more susceptible to pests, such as carrot root maggot and carrot rust fly.

The seed bed must stay consistently moist until the seedlings are a few inches tall. Mulching with a 1-inch-thick layer of shredded leaves or straw helps maintain soil moisture, leading to straighter roots. Once the carrots are 3 or 4 inches tall, cut down on the watering. However, if we get a dry spell, irrigate the plants as necessary.

Like most other root crops, carrots require a good amount of phosphorous to perform their best. Because carrots have a single, thick taproot, rather than many small fibrous roots, the zone from which they can absorb phosphorous is relatively small. Unlike many other nutrients, phosphorous does not come in to a plant as it draws in water. Instead it is absorbed via diffusion, naturally moving from an area of higher concentration (the soil) to one of lower concentration (inside the root). The area from which phosphorous can be absorbed from the soil is limited to a very small space around the root itself. If a soil test indicates a need for this essential nutrient, adding an organic phosphorus fertilizer like bonemeal or rock phosphate to the planting area a few weeks before seeding will ensure the growing roots have ready access to this nutrient right where they need it.

Another factor that can lead to crooked carrot roots is the soil pH. Carrots grow best at pH 6.2-6.8, which is slightly alkaline. The soils in our region tend to be slightly acidic. Take a soil test to determine your soil’s pH and then adjust it to the ideal range as per the instructions on the soil test results.

Ideally, vegetable gardeners should take a soil test every 3 to 4 years as the pH will eventually revert.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.