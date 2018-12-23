5 tips on using manure in the garden

Animal manures are often recommended as great soil amendments for the garden. Whether from cows, horses, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks or geese, manures are indeed good soil amendments.

However, it’s important to use them safely. With E. coli and lettuce recalls in the news so much recently, I thought it would be a good time to review some manure safety tips for the garden.

Avoid manures from meat eaters like pigs, dogs or cats

While they may provide a bit of organic matter, they also may contain multiple parasites, including dog roundworm, Toxocara canis, which survives the heat produced in a compost pile and can infect humans, along other pathogens. Yes, cow and horse manures can have pathogens, too; there are pathogens in all excrement. But, dogs and cats are carnivorous by nature while cows and horses are not.

The digestive systems of animals that consume meat-based diets are filled with different organisms than those that consume a vegetable-based diet. The flora that resides in the gut of a meat-eating animal can cause skin and digestive infections in humans and may contain parasitic worms. Many of these organisms can even survive the composting process and can be transferred to humans who handle the compost or who eat any vegetables that come in contact with it. That’s not to say that animals with vegetable-based diets don’t carry dangerous pathogens, too. They do (E. coli and Salmonella, for instance). It’s just that some pathogens break down in the compost pile while others don’t.

Avoid using uncomposted, raw manure

While the National Organic Program Standards do allow for the use of raw manure on fields where non-edible plants are growing, they also specify that any raw manure added to farm fields must be worked into the soil at least 120 days before the harvest of any of the crops planted there (unless they’re crops that can be peeled, then the wait is 90 days). However, for home gardeners, I suggest avoiding raw manures all together as most of us don’t have the means to mechanically spread them and spreading by hand could lead to pathogen exposure.

It’s also important to keep in mind that just because manure sat in a pile for years, does not mean it isn’t raw and fits the definition of “composted.” It maybe “aged,” but that doesn’t mean it’s been fully composted.

Use well-composted manure on your home garden

Well-composted manure can be used anytime. But, in order to be “well-composted,” the manure, along with the other compost ingredients, must heat to 160 degrees F for a minimum of 15 days straight in order to be considered fully composted and it must be turned at least 5 times during that period, according to the National Organic Program Standards. This temperature, sustained for this time period, kills any potential pathogens – and it’s a very important step in safe food production, regardless of whether it’s at home or on a farm.

Use processed manures

Processed and bagged manures are pathogen free and not in a raw state. They’re heated to 150+ degrees for one hour or more, frozen, or dried prior to being sold. The freezing, heating or drying process kills any pathogens, therefore they don’t have a waiting period and there is no need to incorporate them into the soil before planting. However, processed manures are also devoid of any beneficial microbes, too. That being said, adding them to the garden will help feed and support the beneficial microbe population already in your soil. These manures also provide nutrients and organic matter to the soil.

Avoid cross contamination

When handling manure of any sort, be sure to wear gloves and wash well when you are finished. Wash your clothes in hot water and don’t use garden tools that were used to handle fresh manure to harvest root crops. The tools could have pathogens clinging to them that may contaminate the root crop.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.