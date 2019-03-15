Annual She Sings concert to benefit the Blackburn Center

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A group of women will raise their voices in song for She Sings, an annual musical benefit for the Blackburn Center in Greensburg.

The event is set for 7-9 p.m. March 30 in the Campana Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield.

On the bill are Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs, who perform as the Heavenly Biscuits, along with Meredith Holliday, Alyssa Hankey and Detention, the duo of Jane DeBone and Amanda O’Leary and featuring Antolena.

Chances to win original artwork by area artists, including Hankey, Joyce Werwie Perry, Peg Panasiti, Kathy Rafferty and Sue Hrubes, will be available during the event.

The Blackburn Center, established in 1976, provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and other types of violence and crime in Westmoreland County. The center also offers educational programs on topics of abuse and violence.

Tickets for She Sings are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Pitt-Greensburg students enter free.

Details: 412-554-9762 or eventbrite.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .