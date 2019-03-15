Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Annual She Sings concert to benefit the Blackburn Center | TribLIVE.com
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that preceded Antwon Rose killing
Music

Annual She Sings concert to benefit the Blackburn Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 15, 2019 10:09 a.m
886769_web1_gtr-liv-shesings-031619
Facebook
Lauren Condon (left) and Vanessa Beggs, who perform as the Heavenly Biscuits, will be among singers at the annual She Sings benefit for the Blackburn Center set for March 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

About an hour ago

A group of women will raise their voices in song for She Sings, an annual musical benefit for the Blackburn Center in Greensburg.

The event is set for 7-9 p.m. March 30 in the Campana Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield.

On the bill are Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs, who perform as the Heavenly Biscuits, along with Meredith Holliday, Alyssa Hankey and Detention, the duo of Jane DeBone and Amanda O’Leary and featuring Antolena.

Chances to win original artwork by area artists, including Hankey, Joyce Werwie Perry, Peg Panasiti, Kathy Rafferty and Sue Hrubes, will be available during the event.

The Blackburn Center, established in 1976, provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and other types of violence and crime in Westmoreland County. The center also offers educational programs on topics of abuse and violence.

Tickets for She Sings are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Pitt-Greensburg students enter free.

Details: 412-554-9762 or eventbrite.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music | More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.