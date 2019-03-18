Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center issues ‘Shake Your Booties’ invite | TribLIVE.com
Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center issues ‘Shake Your Booties’ invite

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 18, 2019 9:30 a.m
Tribune-Review File
Sally Wiggin will be among the special guests at the March 23 “Shake Your Booties” event, held by the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center.

The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center will hold its 18th annual signature gala, “Shake Your Booties,” on March 23 at the UPMC Club in Heinz Field.

Celebrants Sally Wiggin, nine-year NFL veteran and former Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moats and WQED’s Rick Sebak will help highlight special guests Allie and her family, according to a release.

Allie attends Child’s Way daycare for medically fragile children within The Children’s Home. Her family enrolled Allie after she suffered brain damage and seizures and required a daycare providing both medical and educational support, the release says.

Event co-chairs Clair McGee and Steph Churchel will host an evening of live music by Jason Kendall Productions, an open bar, games, auctions, dinner and dancing.

All event proceeds directly support programs of The Children’s Home: adoption, Child’s Way and the pediatric specialty hospital.

Details: 412-441-4884 or childrenshomepgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

