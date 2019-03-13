Indoor seeding for gardeners program set at Mt. Pleasant Public Library

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 2:00 p.m
Garden designer Martha Oliver will present an indoor seeding program March 20 at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

Gardeners itching to plant and bring forth spring’s green can get a head start at 6 p.m. March 20, when the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St., presents a program on indoor seed starting.

Presenter and local garden designer Martha Oliver will discuss timing and supplies needed, along with lighting and temperature requirements for starting seeds indoors. She will focus on annuals and vegetables, and then on the more challenging perennials and woody plants.

Oliver grows plants from seed at Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector, where she is the horticulturalist and creator of the annual August pollinator plant sale. She works from The Primrose Path, a Fayette County nursery that specializes in hybrids of native plants.

At 6 p.m. on April 15, the library will host “Beware: Plants that Eat Bugs,” with the owners of Sunny Sprouts greenhouse in West Newton bringing carnivorous plants.

Pre-registration is required for both free garden talks by calling 724-547-3850 or emailing mountpleasant@WLNonline.org

