Pysanky egg artist to give demonstration at Antiochian Village | TribLIVE.com
Pysanky egg artist to give demonstration at Antiochian Village

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:11 a.m
907847_web1_gtr-liv-pysanky-032119
Tribune-Review file
A pysanky egg-making demonstration is planned for April 7 at Antiochian Village in Fairfield Township.

A program on the Ukrainian Easter tradition of pysanky eggs is planned for 1-2:30 p.m. April 7 at Antiochian Village, 140 Church Camp Trail, Fairfield Township.

Marilan Caito, an artist with more than 40 years of experience, will lead a demonstration involving the completion of one egg from start to finish, while lecturing on the tools, techniques and history of the art.

Eggs are decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist method and dyed in various colors that represent an attribute or wish for the person receiving the egg.

Caito’s finished egg will be awarded to an audience member by random raffle.

Dozens of other eggs will be on display during the demonstration, with some available for purchase by cash or check.

“My passion is to share this traditional folk art and its rich history with new audiences,” Caito says.

The program will be held in the Antiochian Heritage Museum amphitheater, with refreshments served in the lobby at 12:30 p.m. Following the demonstration, visitors can tour the museum and visit the bookstore and gift shop.

Hosts are the museum and the Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Fee is $10. Advance registration is required by calling the historical society at 724-532-1935.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

