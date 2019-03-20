Kings’ Frownie returns after 4-year hiatus

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Turn that frown upside down — or don’t.

The return of the Kings Family Restaurants’ Frownie — the gooey chocolate brownie with the white-icing grimace — is sure to bring a smile to fans after a four-year hiatus from the menu.

Created as a tongue-in-cheek counterpoint to the Eat’n Park Smiley cookie, the Frownie disappeared in 2015 when the North Versailles-based chain, with 23 locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, was sold to a California company.

Not only has the Frownie returned to the table, it’s also being featured on billboards, television ads and social media. It’s also being joined by 23 new menu items.

Where was the Frownie all this time? Here’s a hint from the Kings Family Restaurant Facebook page: