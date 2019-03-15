Spring is in the air with Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania show

Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania When: 10 a.m. -5 p.m. March 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17 Admission: free, donations accepted. Where: The Artsmiths of Pittsburgh, 1635 McFarland Road, Mt. Lebanon Details: oswp.org

As the days lengthen and green shoots push up from the earth, the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania welcomes the approaching spring with its annual show on March 16-17.

For the first time, the show will be held at The Artsmiths of Pittsburgh in Mt. Lebanon.

Fans of orchids should not let intimidation keep them from trying their hand at the beautiful, exotic-looking flowers, says Sheila Nathanson, society officer and show co-chairwoman.

“Anyone can learn. It’s a huge family of plants. I think at last count there are about 30,000 types of orchids. Some are not for beginners. Some totally are,” she says.

The ones typically sold in a grocery or “big box” store are house plants, Nathanson says. “If you can grow an African violet or something similar in your house, you can grow a phalaenopsis, a common orchid,” she says.

“If you take decent care of them, they last indefinitely,” Nathanson adds.

This year’s theme is “The Art of Orchids,” both a nod to the gallery venue and a show display of orchids organizers describe as of “breathtaking beauty, variety and quantity.”

In addition to seeing crafted displays of live blooming orchids, visitors can speak with society members and expert orchid growers, who can provide growing information.

Hourly raffles of orchid plants and orchid-related items will be held.

Orchid growers will enjoy the sales area, where orchids from a wide range of eastern U.S. vendors can be purchased.

The popular “Repotting Table” returns, with growers bringing their own orchids for expert repotting by society members.

Advice is free, and the average price for repotting a 6-inch or smaller pot is $5. Larger or complicated repotting is priced on a case-by-case basis.

“That’s a very good deal. You can watch and learn. One of our vendors sells orchid supplies, the type of bark (orchids) grow in. You don’t plant them in potting soil,” Nathanson says.

Different types of orchids require more frequent repotting.

“If the pots are filled with roots, or the bark is mushy, they definitely need to be repotted,” Nathanson says.

She advises those who purchase orchids at the show to keep their tags. An online search of the flower’s name can give advice on a particular orchid’s care.

Photographers are invited to access the show one hour early on Sunday, from 9-10 a.m.

“You are free to wander around and take pictures for an hour and you are almost by yourself. There are some beautiful plants you are never going to see anywhere else,” Nathanson says.

Admission is free, donations accepted at the door, organizers say.

Free classes

Nathanson is among the organizations members instructing educational sessions, held both days, unless otherwise noted.

“It’s very basic information, very basic how-tos,” she says.

• 11 a.m., “Expanding Your Growing Area: Orchids Under Lights,” Timothy Choltco, Harbinger Orchids and Orchid Society

• Noon, “Slipper Serendipity: Growing Paphiopedilum and Phragmipedium Orchids,” Demetria Marsh, Orchid Society

• 1 p.m., “Orchid Care 101: Ask the Expert,” Nancy Kline, Orchid Society

• 2 p.m., “Cattleya Karma: Beginner’s Guide to Growing Cattleya Orchids, ” Sheila Nathanson, Orchid Society

• 3 p.m., Saturday only, “Orchid Diversity: A Cross Section of the Orchid Family,” Timothy Choltco and Orchid Society.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .