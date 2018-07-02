Pittsburgh Fourth of July fireworks: What to know before you go

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's official Fourth of July celebration, the EQT Flashes of Freedom, typically draws more that 50,000 people to the downtown area. Being forewarned is half the battle when navigating crowds of revelers, so here are some things to know before you go.

When does the celebration start?

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Wednesday with flag raising and playing of the national anthem at the Fort Pitt Museum. After that, it's a full day of music, food and all kinds of fun in Point State Park beginning at noon.

Is there an admission fee?

No, it's a free community event.

When are the fireworks?

The EQT Flashes of Freedom Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m. at the confluence of the three rivers, courtesy of StarFire Corp.

Be prepared to be amazed at fireworks that look like giant gold willows in the sky, strobes that resemble shimmering water and a finale with many more new designs.

Open seating in Point State Park and along the North Shore is first-come, first-served.

Check here for suggestions on other good places to view the show.

What's included on this year's soundtrack for the fireworks?

There will be patriotic and Americana-themed tunes along with music from popular artists like Walk the Moon, Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Kenny Chesney.

Can I watch the fireworks from Mount Washington?

The popular overlook tends to get crowded. You will not be able to use the north side of Grandview Avenue, the corners or the curbs for parking during the fireworks show. Police will be on patrol, ready to ticket or tow your vehicle.

The Shiloh Parking Plaza on Virginia Avenue has 72 spaces.

Can I watch the fireworks from my boat on the river?

From a distance. The full river closure on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers (0.0 – 0.1) will be in effect from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

I can't get downtown for the show. Will it be broadcast?

The EQT Flashes of Freedom Fireworks will be shown live starting at 9 p.m. on WPXI-TV. The soundtrack will air live on KDKA 1020 AM.

What happens if it rains?

Fireworks can be set off in rain. In case of severe weather, organizers will consult with the proper authorities about a cancellation, which would then be announced on social media channels.

What kind of entertainment is planned during the day?

"American Idol" runner-up and Munhall's own Gabby Barrett will appear at 8 p.m.

The Dorals will play music from the '50s and forward beginning at noon on the Main Stage. Other scheduled bands include Time Tested, Stampede, Delta Struts and The Hobbs Sisters.

Historical re-enactments and demonstrations are planned at the Fort Pitt Museum, while Kids' Zone activities will be available to keep the younger set entertained. Regular admission fees will apply.

Visit the festival website for details.

Will food be available?

Vendors offering an array of festival foods will be stationed around Point State Park throughout the day.

Can I bring my own food?

You can bring your own food items, soft drinks and water into the park; alcohol is not allowed.

Can I bring my dog?

Animals are permitted in the park, and of course, service dogs are always welcome. Dogs that are sensitive to crowds, commotion and loud noises probably would be happier at home.

Where can I park?

Parking is free in authorized street spaces on holidays. There are 11 Pittsburgh Parking Authority lots in the downtown area. Check them out at pittsburghparking.com.

Can I get downtown by bus?

Check holiday schedules for Port Authority public transit at portauthority.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.