Women's Center & Shelter unveils updated RUSafe app tonight
The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and Aspirant are holding an event today to launch a new version of the RUSafe mobile app in the Pittsburgh community.
According to a news release, the app was developed and first launched within the Pittsburgh region and is intended to provide assistance for those impacted by domestic violence.
Do you have plans for tonight? We're hoping you're coming to the @RUSafeApp Launch Event to learn how to be a life saver for victims of #domesticviolence ! You can still RSVP here: https://t.co/wpaXgMhmNA | #rusafeapp pic.twitter.com/lKoZWpxD9K— Women's Center of Greater Pittsburgh (@wcspittsburgh) June 27, 2018
As part of the event, the office of Mayor William Peduto will declare June 27 as Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh Connection of Hope Day in the city, the release adds.
Representatives of the Pittsburgh Police, Southwest PA Says No More, and business and community leaders are expected to attend the North Shore event.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.