Kennywood teases new ride in Log Jammer's place

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
This image, by the Facebook fan community Kennywood Connection, shows the construction going on at the former Log Jammer site at the park.
Kennywood Connection/Facebook
The Log Jammer
Kurt Miller
Over the past few weeks, Kennywood has been teasing its fanbase with social media posts, including this one on Instagram, of what will take the place of the Log Jammer.
Kennywood Park/Instagram
Over the past few weeks, Kennywood has been teasing its fanbase with social media posts, including this one on Instagram, of what will take the place of the Log Jammer.

Updated 8 hours ago

UPDATE: As promised, Kennywood offered parkgoers another "phase" of its campaign that teases a ride set to open at the West Mifflin park in 2019.

However, there was no big reveal of a new coaster. It was merely another puzzle — this time, a word search.

Kennywood is making a game of it: The first dozen people who correctly guess match the clues to the numbers revealed on the scratch-off ticket (see below) will be the first riders of whatever new coaster arrives next season. The entry form is available on Kennywood's website .

Fans quickly found (and shared on social media) several words: launch, speed, length, trains, lift, suspended, passengers, wood, and perhaps the most interesting — "tallest inversion." Guesses as to what the possible coaster could be ranged from

Of course, the word "lie" is also in the puzzle. But Kennywood wouldn't do that to fans, would it?


Ever since Kennywood announced it was shutting down the beloved Log Jammer , Pittsburghers have been anxiously waiting to find out what will take its place.

When the season ended last September, many parkgoers took to the internet with reports, photos and video showing the on-site progress.

Kennywood Connection, a Facebook fan community , has posted several photos showing construction photos from Project 412.

According to Coaster Nation, the construction markers and footers throughout the park indicate the new attraction will likely be a roller coaster.

Over the past few weeks, the park itself has been teasing its fanbase, with tweets of what it's calling "Project 412" — in the form of a scratch-off lottery card. With each update, another mysterious number has been revealed.

But what the numbers mean is anyone's guess.

197 — Some fans suggest this could mean the new ride's maximum height.

50 — Could this be how fast the coaster will launch — in miles per hour?

3 — Are there going to be three loops on the coaster? Or maybe there will be three cars to a ride.

75 — Maybe this is how fast the coaster will go.

In all, Kennywood's scratch-card showed nine numbers, with the final tweet being sent out Tuesday afternoon — the number 4,000.

Kennywood's been busy this offseason, with construction of its new kid-friendly land, Thomas Town. The $8.5 million addition , which features four new rides and is centered around the park's historic train, is set to open July 27.

The park is promising to reveal the "next phase" on Wednesday morning.

While nothing is certain, it's likely that Kennywood will use the opportunity to announce what kind of ride they're putting in.

But will it be enough to make us forget about how much we miss the Log Jammer?

