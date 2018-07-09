Local artist to show work at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Works by local artist Pamela Cooper are showing through July 31 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

A reception for "Metaphorical View: Bridges" is planned for 6-8 p.m. July 12 in the center at 951 Old Salem Road. Refreshments and live music will be featured.

The exhibit explores the connections between concepts and the symbolism that bridges have served to describe human experiences, according to a release.

"A metaphor compares two different situations. It brings new meaning to the things being described by comparing it to something else, when it doesn't usually have that meaning," Cooper said in the release. "Bridges are symbolic and have been a topic that has narrated almost every aspect of human lives."

A Greensburg native, Cooper works in various mediums including sculpture, acrylics, pastels, oil and chalk. She describes her work as "figurative abstract expressionistic."

Her work is also currently featured in the Greensburg Art Center and in the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley in downtown Greensburg.

Details: 724-217-7512 or pamski21@outlook.com.