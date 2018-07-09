Wine Spectator announces restaurant awards

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 9, 2018, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Numerous fine dining establishments in the Pittsburgh region are included on the Wine Spectator's list of winners of the 2018 Restaurant Awards.

According to a news release, the list honors the world's best restaurants for wine, with 3,759 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 75 countries landing on this year's list.

Area wine aficionados may want to check out the following.

- The Carlton, 500 Grant St., Pittsburgh, with wine strengths listed as California, France and Italy.

- Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 501 Grant St., Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- The Capital Grille, 301 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, California, France.

- Morton's, The Steakhouse, 625 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, California, France and Italy.

- Vallozzi's Pittsburgh, 220 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, Italy, California.

- Eleven, 1150 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, California, France.

- Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6 PPG Place, Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, 247 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, wine strengths, California, Italy.

- LeMont Restaurant, 1114 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- Altius Modern Bistro, 1230 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, California, France.

- Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, 1411 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- Andrew's Steak &Seafood, The Rivers Casino, 777 Casino Drive, Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- Casbah Mediterranean Kitchen & Wine Bar, 299 S. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strengths, France, California, Italy.

- Ditka's Pittsburgh, 1 Robinson Plaza, Pittsburgh, wine strength, California.

- Ditka's of Wexford, 12980 Perry Highway, wine strength, California.

- Off The Hook, 908 Warrendale Village Drive, Warrendale, wine strengths, California, Oregon.

- Helen's Restaurant, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Waterwheel Drive, Seven Springs, wine strength, California.

- Lautrec, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort & Spa, 1001 LaFayette Drive, Farmington, wine strengths, Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, France, Italy.

- Green Gables Restaurant, 7712 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown, wine strengths, California, France, Italy.

- Alla Familia, 804 E. Warrington Ave., Pittsburgh, wine strength, Italy.

All winners are profiled at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the RestaurantAwards app.

