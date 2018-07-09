No word yet on refunds for stymied Jimmy Buffett concert-goers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is it time for Jimmy Buffett fans to “breathe in, breathe out, move on?”

Long waits in security lines left hundreds of ticketed concert-goers cooling their heels outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday night.

Whether they’ll be able to get refunds is unclear. Multiple inquiries the Tribune-Review made about refunds to Buffett’s management and Live Nation, owner and operator of the concert venue, had gone unanswered as of late Monday afternoon.

Some fans reported not being able to get inside the venue until the show was almost over.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, a Live Nation spokesperson issued a statement apologizing for the delays without providing an explanation for what caused them.

“During last night’s show, some fans experienced longer than normal wait times,” Live Nation said in the statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and will continue working hard to prevent situations like this from happening again in the future. Any fans who experienced delays are encouraged to reach out to Ticketmaster Fan Support.”

The Ticketmaster Fan Support Twitter account (@TMfanSupport) asked for ticket numbers of fans who complained via social media.

Fans can reach Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.