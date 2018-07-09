Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

No word yet on refunds for stymied Jimmy Buffett concert-goers

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 9, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
July 7 marks the return of Jimmy Buffett  the consummate poster boy for the laid-back tropical island lifestyle  to KeyBank Pavilion in Washington County.
Getty Images
July 7 marks the return of Jimmy Buffett  the consummate poster boy for the laid-back tropical island lifestyle  to KeyBank Pavilion in Washington County.

Updated 7 hours ago

Is it time for Jimmy Buffett fans to “breathe in, breathe out, move on?”

Long waits in security lines left hundreds of ticketed concert-goers cooling their heels outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday night.

Whether they’ll be able to get refunds is unclear. Multiple inquiries the Tribune-Review made about refunds to Buffett’s management and Live Nation, owner and operator of the concert venue, had gone unanswered as of late Monday afternoon.

Some fans reported not being able to get inside the venue until the show was almost over.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, a Live Nation spokesperson issued a statement apologizing for the delays without providing an explanation for what caused them.

“During last night’s show, some fans experienced longer than normal wait times,” Live Nation said in the statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and will continue working hard to prevent situations like this from happening again in the future. Any fans who experienced delays are encouraged to reach out to Ticketmaster Fan Support.”

The Ticketmaster Fan Support Twitter account (@TMfanSupport) asked for ticket numbers of fans who complained via social media.

Fans can reach Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.

Related Content
Jimmy Buffett fans demand refunds after security line bottleneck 
Jimmy Buffett fans are demanding answers and refunds following a security line mess that left hundreds of ticketed concertgoers stranded outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me