Arts council seeks entries for juried Ligonier Valley show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
The Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts is seeking entries of artworks in various mediums for its 23rd Annual Juried Exhibition.

The show will run Nov. 16-Feb. 3 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Each artist may submit up to three works for consideration. Entry deadline is Sept. 1.

Notice of acceptance will be made by Oct. 1.

Details: spcarts.org

