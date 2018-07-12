Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ponytails are in again as Navy women let down their hair

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Now that the Navy is allowing servicewomen to let their hair down, with ponytail, lock and bun hairstyles, it might be important to note how many types of ponytails our women in uniform can choose from.

There's the low ponytail, the sleek ponytail, the poofy ponytail, the side ponytail, the high Egyptian ponytail.

And don't forget the slick ponytail, the Dutch braid ponytail, the messy voluminous ponytail and the invisible sleek swoop ponytail.

Youtube is awash with tutorials they can view on how to create the perfect ponytail.

Not surprisingly, the Kardashians are right there in the thick of it.

As is the singer who's probably done more for ponytail popularity than anyone else in recent history, Ariana Grande.

Servicewomen still will have to wear their hair up in situations where free-flowing hair could present a safety hazard.

Their superiors might have been aware of these cautionary words from soccer superstar and erstwhile ponytail-wearer David Beckham:

"It's not easy when someone pulls your ponytail."

But it seems like nothing comes without controversy attached these days.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

