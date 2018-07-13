13 social takes on today being Friday the 13th

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Long before Friday the 13th became known as a scary movie franchise, the day and date raised fear in many.

The day of superstition may have its origins in the Last Supper .

It's also mentioned in several historical novels, and has even spawned the word paraskavedekatriaphobia - fear of Friday the 13th.

Those who take their astrology seriously appear to be largely in the clear today. Virgo and Libra, well, better luck tomorrow.

Herd mentality may lead even those of us who laugh at superstition to cross our fingers today, according to a National Geographic article.

So maybe avoid walking under a ladder today.

And if you spill salt, toss a pinch over your left shoulder to drive evil away.

Hold your lucky rabbit's foot close.

You know, just in case.

And keep the following warnings (that seal the fate of many a horror movie character) in mind.

Happy #FridayThe13th .Don't go to a summer camp.Don't take a shower.Don't go 'find out what that sound might be.'Don't go for a night swim.Don't go get some hanky panky in the canoe shed.Don't offer to chop fire wood.Just, basically stay in and watch a scary movie. pic.twitter.com/Fc5mrJIkAa — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) July 13, 2018

For those of us on the fence.

Taylor Swift is cool with the day's date.

Singer @taylorswift13 thinks of 13 as her lucky number: 'I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first no. 1 song had a 13-second intro' pic.twitter.com/YGvpVGBuC1 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 13, 2018

Nice kitty.

Point Park University found some 'Burgh beauty in the day.

And the Steelers fear no Friday the 13th jinx.

Coming soon to a stadium near you. #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/a2oOekfqrB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 13, 2018

Of course, the Penguins have a more legit connection with Jason, don't you think?

Happy #FridayThe13th , Penguins fans. Today is all about superstitions. A very fitting day for hockey fans and hockey players. Those guys are a new level of superstitious.Read about it in one of our favorite throwback stories from @PensInsideScoop : https://t.co/oKyQNyGys2 pic.twitter.com/aDMq1V4kXk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 13, 2018

If today is finally the day to get some personal decorative ink, you're in luck.

Really, Garfield?

Not necessarily.

Friday the 13 th is still better than Monday the whatever pic.twitter.com/clrfsqIHlx — bcwilke (@terilingua) July 13, 2018

And if you're planning a slasher movie marathon in Jason's honor, here you go.

Look, Friday the 13th might instill fear in some folks. But at least it's not all a bad day.

Happy Friday The 13th & National French Fry Day Try our LOADED French fries today! credits: @soflofooodie #fries #bbq pic.twitter.com/dBXNwg8XAy — Hickory Sticks BBQ (@hickorystxbbq) July 13, 2018

Ultimately, Friday the 13th is really just a state of mind.

It's #FridayThe13th and you know what that means: Nothing. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 13, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.