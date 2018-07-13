Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
13 social takes on today being Friday the 13th

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, July 13, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
The 'Friday the 13th' horror film franchise cashes in on people's fears about the supposedly unluckiest day of the month.
Google Images
Don't overlook black cats when adopting. Nothing scary here. Frighteningly adorable, maybe.
Twitter/@PETAAsia
Don't overlook black cats when adopting. Nothing scary here. Frighteningly adorable, maybe.

Updated 1 hour ago

Long before Friday the 13th became known as a scary movie franchise, the day and date raised fear in many.

The day of superstition may have its origins in the Last Supper .

It's also mentioned in several historical novels, and has even spawned the word paraskavedekatriaphobia - fear of Friday the 13th.

Those who take their astrology seriously appear to be largely in the clear today. Virgo and Libra, well, better luck tomorrow.

Herd mentality may lead even those of us who laugh at superstition to cross our fingers today, according to a National Geographic article.

So maybe avoid walking under a ladder today.

And if you spill salt, toss a pinch over your left shoulder to drive evil away.

Hold your lucky rabbit's foot close.

You know, just in case.

And keep the following warnings (that seal the fate of many a horror movie character) in mind.

For those of us on the fence.

Taylor Swift is cool with the day's date.

Nice kitty.

Point Park University found some 'Burgh beauty in the day.

And the Steelers fear no Friday the 13th jinx.

Of course, the Penguins have a more legit connection with Jason, don't you think?

If today is finally the day to get some personal decorative ink, you're in luck.

Really, Garfield?

Not necessarily.

And if you're planning a slasher movie marathon in Jason's honor, here you go.

Look, Friday the 13th might instill fear in some folks. But at least it's not all a bad day.

Ultimately, Friday the 13th is really just a state of mind.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

